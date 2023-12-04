Is your Android phone affected by malware? Google lists tips to stay safe

Google has listed a few signs that users should watch out for if they suspect that malware is affecting their devices. Here's how you can safeguard yourself. Following these steps should significantly contribute to ensuring that you stay protected from unnecessary threats, thereby safeguarding your privacy and data.

Malware and other malicious applications have sadly become a part of our digital life. Hackers and other harmful actors, such as fraudsters, go to great lengths to take advantage of unwary victims. This includes stealing banking information or furthering a malevolent aim. Fortunately, Google has offered methods for dealing with and even removing malware on Android. But, before we get there, there are certain warning signals that your phone may be infected with malware.

What are the signs that your phone is affected by malware?

Google signs you out of your account.

You notice pop-ups and advertisements that should not be there.

Your phone's performance has severely slowed.

Something begins to take up a lot of space on your smartphone.

Your browser sends you to other websites or pornographic material.

Messages are sent to your friends and family that you did not send.

Also Read | WhatsApp update: Messaging app users will soon be able to share status update on Instagram

How to stay safe from malware?

Google recommends that you activate your Play Protect. This is possible through the Play Store. Go to the Play Store, press on the profile icon, choose Play Protect, click on Settings, and enable Scam applications with Play Protect.

Another critical step is to upgrade your device's software to the most recent version. Consider upgrading to a more current device if your device has reached the end of its service cycle and no longer gets security updates.

Installing apps from sources other than Google Play, such as random APKs obtained on the internet, paid apps offered for free on a website, or a bank app that an agent pressures you to install, should be avoided. Installing APKs from unknown web sources should be avoided unless you are completely aware of their validity.

Following these procedures should help to ensure that you are protected against unwanted dangers, therefore protecting your privacy and data.

Also Read | iPhone tips: Here's how you can create shareable stickers using your photos