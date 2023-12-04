Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Is your Android phone affected by malware? Google lists tips to stay safe

    Google has listed a few signs that users should watch out for if they suspect that malware is affecting their devices. Here's how you can safeguard yourself. Following these steps should significantly contribute to ensuring that you stay protected from unnecessary threats, thereby safeguarding your privacy and data.

    Is your Android phone affected by malware Google lists tips to stay safe gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 4, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

    Malware and other malicious applications have sadly become a part of our digital life. Hackers and other harmful actors, such as fraudsters, go to great lengths to take advantage of unwary victims. This includes stealing banking information or furthering a malevolent aim. Fortunately, Google has offered methods for dealing with and even removing malware on Android. But, before we get there, there are certain warning signals that your phone may be infected with malware.

    What are the signs that your phone is affected by malware?

    • Google signs you out of your account.
    • You notice pop-ups and advertisements that should not be there.
    • Your phone's performance has severely slowed.
    • Something begins to take up a lot of space on your smartphone.
    • Your browser sends you to other websites or pornographic material.
    • Messages are sent to your friends and family that you did not send.

    Also Read | WhatsApp update: Messaging app users will soon be able to share status update on Instagram

    How to stay safe from malware?

    • Google recommends that you activate your Play Protect. This is possible through the Play Store. Go to the Play Store, press on the profile icon, choose Play Protect, click on Settings, and enable Scam applications with Play Protect.
    • Another critical step is to upgrade your device's software to the most recent version. Consider upgrading to a more current device if your device has reached the end of its service cycle and no longer gets security updates.
    • Installing apps from sources other than Google Play, such as random APKs obtained on the internet, paid apps offered for free on a website, or a bank app that an agent pressures you to install, should be avoided. Installing APKs from unknown web sources should be avoided unless you are completely aware of their validity.

    Following these procedures should help to ensure that you are protected against unwanted dangers, therefore protecting your privacy and data.

    Also Read | iPhone tips: Here's how you can create shareable stickers using your photos

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WhatsApp update Messaging app users will soon be able to share status update on Instagram gcw

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app users will soon be able to share status update on Instagram

    iPhone tips Here is how you can create shareable stickers using your photos gcw

    iPhone tips: Here's how you can create shareable stickers using your photos

    iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max to get larger display gcw

    iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max to get larger display?

    Here is a step-by-step guide to check YouTube music recap 2023 gcw

    Here's a step-by-step guide to check YouTube music recap 2023

    iQOO 12 priority pass announced Check out its benefits and other offers gcw

    iQOO 12 priority pass announced: Check out its benefits and other offers

    Recent Stories

    Winter session: Chants of 'Teesri Bar Modi Sarkar' echoes in Parliament (WATCH) AJR

    Winter session: Chants of 'Teesri Bar Modi Sarkar' echoes in Parliament (WATCH)

    Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram wedding: Couple to host Mumbai reception on THIS date! Details here RBA

    Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram wedding: Couple to host Mumbai reception on THIS date! Details here

    'The Archies': Here's what Suhana Khan complained to father Shah Rukh Khan about choreographer Ganesh Hegde RKK

    'The Archies': Here's what Suhana Khan complained to father Shah Rukh Khan about choreographer Ganesh Hegde

    28522 murder cases registered in India in 2022, 78 every day: NCRB data reveals snt

    28,522 murder cases registered in India in 2022, 78 every day: NCRB data reveals

    Football ISL 2023-24: Coaches react after FC Goa reclaims top spot with win over Kerala Blasters FC (WATCH) osf

    ISL 2023-24: Coaches react after FC Goa reclaims top spot with win over Kerala Blasters FC (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon