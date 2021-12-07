  • Facebook
    iPad Pro, iPad Air 5, iPad 10 new features to include wireless charging & more, may debut in 2022: Reports

    Aside from the new iPad series, Apple is expected to release a redesigned iMac and MacBook Air next year.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 7, 2021, 4:54 PM IST
    Apple, the American technology company, plans to refresh three of its most popular iPad models in 2022. According to various claims gathered by Mac Rumours, Apple intends to offer a new iPad Pro with a new design and wireless charging in 2022 and clarify the company's plans to produce new versions of the entry-level iPad and iPad Air. Details on the iPad Air 5 and iPad 10 are limited at the moment, but MacRumors suggests that the fifth-generation iPad Air may include capabilities similar to the iPad mini. The A15 Bionic processor, Center Stage, and 5G connection are all iPad mini features.

    While the firm is widely expected to unveil its first Mixed Reality AR headset next year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman speculates that Apple may revamp its iPad portfolio with three new models in 2022. In the recent 'Power On' newsletter, Mark Gurman reported that the Apple iPad Pro 2022 model might include a redesigned design and wireless charging functionality. According to rumours, the next iPad Pro will be equipped with the first 3-nanometer processor, which will boost performance.

    Aside from the new iPad series, Apple is expected to release a redesigned iMac and MacBook Air next year.

    Since 2017, Apple has introduced new versions of the entry-level iPad every year, generally with modest features and processor enhancements. There are currently no details on what the tenth-generation iPad may have.  In September, Apple debuted the iPad and iPad Mini featuring the A15 Bionic CPU. The new Apple iPad Mini has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with broad colour and True Tone capabilities. The Mini now has ten times quicker data transfers over USB-C and ten times faster charging with a 20W USB-C power adapter.

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2021, 4:54 PM IST
