iOS 18 rolled out in India: How to download Apple's latest update? Check eligible iPhones and more

Apple has officially started rolling out the much-awaited iOS 18 in India as of September 16. A number of new features and enhancements are included in the most recent software update for iPhones, which is anticipated to improve the user experience overall. Features that Apple unveiled at its WWDC 2024 developer conference earlier this year, including a customisable home screen, a revamped Control Centre, enhanced Safari and Maps, and more, will now be available to customers with iOS 18.

As long as your iPhone is compatible with the upgrade, downloading iOS 18 is a simple process. Make sure your iPhone is fully charged before beginning, ideally more than 50%, and that your Wi-Fi connection is solid. Following that:

Go to the settings on your iPhone first.

After swiping down, select "General."

Locate and hit the "Software Update" option.

You should be able to get the iOS 18 upgrade if your device qualifies.

To begin the installation procedure, tap "Download and Install." It's possible that you'll be asked for your passcode.

Numerous current iPhone models will also receive the upgrade, even though the iPhone 16 series will ship with iOS 18 pre-installed. Apple is ensuring that a large user base may benefit from this new operating system by expanding support to over 25 devices. Not all devices, though, will be able to utilise every feature—particularly the Apple Intelligence capabilities, which are limited to the latest models, which includes the iPhone 16 series as a whole as well as the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Here is a list of iPhones eligible for the iOS 18 update:

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max,

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max,

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max,

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max,

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max,

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max,

iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone SE (3rd generation)

Apple has packed iOS 18 with a host of new features designed to enhance personalisation, control, and usability.

