iOS 18.3 update: How to install it? Here’s what you will get from Apple

The iOS 18.3 update is officially released for iPhone Xs and later. This significant upgrade introduces new features like visual intelligence for identifying flora and fauna, improved notification summaries, and fixes for several bugs including calculator, keyboard, and music playback issues.

This week marks the official release of the iOS 18.3 update, and as anticipated, iPhone owners are already receiving a notice on their device to install the latest version. This will be a significant upgrade of well over 1GB if you haven't been using the iOS 18.3 beta version, but thanks to Apple's rapid update procedure, the new version will be installed and ready to start in a matter of minutes.

iOS 18.3 update: Who can install it? How to install it?

Users of iPhone models Xs or later can follow these procedures to install iOS 18.3 on their devices:

Navigate to Settings

Press the General button.

Select "Software Update."

The notice for the iOS 18.3 upgrade will appear.

Verify your identity using your passcode.

iOS 18.3 update: What can you expect?

The iOS 18.3 update's change log outlines the new features and enhancements that will be available this week. With the help of visual intelligence and the camera control button on all iPhone 16 models, Apple is introducing new functionalities. You may use this to quickly identify flora and animals and add an event from a flyer or poster to your calendar. Additionally, the update will improve how you see the notification summary for iPhone 16 Pro and later devices.

According to the update log, you may quickly adjust the notification summary settings from the lock screen. Notification summaries for news and entertainment applications are also temporarily inaccessible with the iOS 18.3 upgrade; customers who choose to enable this feature will see them again when it becomes available. This is another significant change.

The Calculator app was repeating the last mathematical calculation when you tapped the equals sign again. This problem has been fixed for all iPhone users with the latest iOS 18 version. Additionally, the release resolves a problem where the keyboard may vanish when a Siri request is entered. Indeed, it fixes a problem where music keeps playing even after Apple Music is closed until the song ends.

Latest Videos