iOS 18.3 update: How to install it? Here’s what you will get from Apple

The iOS 18.3 update is officially released for iPhone Xs and later. This significant upgrade introduces new features like visual intelligence for identifying flora and fauna, improved notification summaries, and fixes for several bugs including calculator, keyboard, and music playback issues.

iOS 18 3 update how to install it here is what you will get from Apple gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 30, 2025, 12:55 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 12:55 PM IST

This week marks the official release of the iOS 18.3 update, and as anticipated, iPhone owners are already receiving a notice on their device to install the latest version. This will be a significant upgrade of well over 1GB if you haven't been using the iOS 18.3 beta version, but thanks to Apple's rapid update procedure, the new version will be installed and ready to start in a matter of minutes.

iOS 18.3 update: Who can install it? How to install it?

Users of iPhone models Xs or later can follow these procedures to install iOS 18.3 on their devices:

  • Navigate to Settings
  • Press the General button.
  • Select "Software Update."
  • The notice for the iOS 18.3 upgrade will appear.
  • Verify your identity using your passcode.

iOS 18.3 update: What can you expect?

The iOS 18.3 update's change log outlines the new features and enhancements that will be available this week. With the help of visual intelligence and the camera control button on all iPhone 16 models, Apple is introducing new functionalities. You may use this to quickly identify flora and animals and add an event from a flyer or poster to your calendar. Additionally, the update will improve how you see the notification summary for iPhone 16 Pro and later devices.

According to the update log, you may quickly adjust the notification summary settings from the lock screen. Notification summaries for news and entertainment applications are also temporarily inaccessible with the iOS 18.3 upgrade; customers who choose to enable this feature will see them again when it becomes available. This is another significant change.

The Calculator app was repeating the last mathematical calculation when you tapped the equals sign again. This problem has been fixed for all iPhone users with the latest iOS 18 version. Additionally, the release resolves a problem where the keyboard may vanish when a Siri request is entered. Indeed, it fixes a problem where music keeps playing even after Apple Music is closed until the song ends.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Apple collaborates with Elon Musk SpaceX to bring Starlink satellite services to iPhones gcw

Apple collaborates with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to bring Starlink satellite services to iPhones

DeepSeek exposed sensitive data to open internet, says Israeli cybersecurity firm dmn

DeepSeek exposed sensitive data to open internet, says Israeli cybersecurity firm

Beyond my current scope DeepSeek AI dodges questions on India-China border row, Kiren Rijiju & more (WATCH) snt

'Beyond my current scope': DeepSeek AI dodges questions on India-China border row, Kiren Rijiju & more (WATCH)

Microsoft investigating if DeepSeek-linked group obtained OpenAI data in 'unauthorized manner' shk

Microsoft investigating if DeepSeek-linked group obtained OpenAI data in 'unauthorized manner': Report

DeepSeek responses: How China's AI chatbot handles sensitive topics and does it align with the Govt line? snt

DeepSeek's responses: How China's AI chatbot handles sensitive topics and does it align with the Govt line?

Recent Stories

Wearing high heels to wrong size bra: 8 Fashion mistakes that could harm your health

Wearing high heels to wrong size bra: 8 Fashion mistakes that could harm your health

Natural disasters, climate change pose long-term risks to state finances: IIT Bombay AJR

Natural disasters, climate change pose long-term risks to state finances: IIT Bombay

PHOTOS Rubina Dilaik 6 fancy earrings for every occasion RBA

PHOTOS: Rubina Dilaik's 6 fancy earrings for every occasion

Israeli military receives hostage after being freed from captivity by Hamas dmn

Israeli military receives hostage after being freed from captivity by Hamas

Pushpa 2: The Rule released on Netflix: 5 dialogues from Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's HIT film RBA

Pushpa 2: The Rule released on Netflix: 5 dialogues from Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's HIT film

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon