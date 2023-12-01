iOS 17.1.2 update released: Here's how you can upgrade your Apple smartphone

Apple has finally rolled out the iOS 17.1.2 update for compatible iPhone XS and later models, and it brings a slew of security fixes with it. Here's how you can update your Apple smartphone.

Apple has issued the iOS 17.1.2 update for all iPhones compatible with iOS 17, as was previously reported. This release, in contrast to some of the earlier ones, such as the iOS 17.1 upgrade, is concentrated on security fixes. Apple states that it is advised for all users in the changelog. The manufacturer of iPhones has also launched iPadOS 17.1.2 in addition to iOS 17.1.2. It also includes security and bug fixes.

Make sure your iPhone is charged before you begin. It is recommended that you charge it to a minimum of 60% before to executing the upgrade. Next, confirm that the iPhone you own is compatible. You should be set if you have an iPhone XS or later.

Here's how to update your compatible iPhone to iOS 17.1.2:

Navigate to General > then Software Update under iPhone Settings.

Give your iPhone a chance to refresh the page so the update takes effect.

You now have the option of updating now or later in the evening.

Select Update at this time. The update should start to download.

When it has finished downloading, your iPhone will ask you to install it right away. Click OK to begin with the installation.

That is all! Your iPhone should finish upgrading to the newest software in a few minutes.

In related news, iPhone users can expect to see a number of new features in the next iOS 17.2 update, one of which is the Journal app. There have been four beta releases of the upgrade thus far while it is still in beta testing. Apple may also include a feature that allows users to collaborate on Apple Music playlists and allows the iPhone 15 Pro models to capture spatial video. When the Apple Vision Pro headset is released in 2023, the ability to record spatial video will allow you to see it on the device.

