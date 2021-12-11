  • Facebook
    iOS 15 has reached to at least 60 percent of Apple devices, reveals report

    iOS 15 upgrade was released back in June and began rolling out to all gadgets in September this year.
     

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 11, 2021, 3:50 PM IST
    Apple's most recent working framework for iPhone, iOS 15 is coming to 60 percent of all iOS gadgets, according to reports. The most recent iOS 15, that was rolled out to all devices in September, has come to 60 per cent selection accurately after 80 days after its rollout. Concurring to an information analytics site Mixpanel, around 59.8 per cent of gadgets are running on iOS 15 compared to roughly 36 per cent of the final year's iOS 14. Mixpanel had earlier stated that iOS 15's appropriation was slower than iOS 14's release within the previous year's fall.

    Presently, Apple moreover releases iOS adoption numbers but has not revealed for iOS 15. The company's last figures showed around 85 per cent of gadgets running on iOS 14 till June 2021. iOS 15 upgrade was released back in June and began rolling out to all gadgets in September this year. This seem have been due to the rough rollout that iOS 15 saw at first, with individuals announcing a few bugs, that have since been fixed in ensuing updates.

    According to the Mixpanel report, more seasoned iOS forms are running on 4.58 per cent iPhones. The report, concurring with the site, is created from 839,760,360,334 records. In terms of inclusion, the iOS 15 upgrade is more unobtrusive as compared to the iOS 14 update from iOS 13. It comes with a few convenience and security advancements.

    In other news, with iOS 15.2, Apple includes a new "iPhone parts and benefit history" highlight to the iPhone Settings. This will give clients with extra data approximately their gadgets in development of Apple's modern self-service repair program. In November, Apple propelled the self-service repair activity with plans to roll it out another year.

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2021, 3:50 PM IST
