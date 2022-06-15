'You'll be missed': Twitter can't keep calm as Internet explorer retires after 27 years

The search engine hasn't been used in a long time, and it's famous for being the punchline of several jokes about its slowness. It is, nonetheless, intertwined with many of our initial Internet memories, when Internet Explorer was the only option available.

Internet Explorer will be phased out on June 15, and Twitter is feeling nostalgic about it. The search engine hasn't been used in a long time, and it's famous for being the punchline of several jokes about its slowness. It is, nonetheless, intertwined with many of our initial Internet memories, when Internet Explorer was the only option available. Internet Explorer, or IE, will be decommissioned and support will expire today for some versions of Windows 10.

Microsoft stated last year that the new Edge browser, the successor to Internet Explorer, will have a compatibility mode for legacy websites and apps that still require Internet Explorer fundamental functionality to function.



Internet Explorer made its debut in August 1995. It soon became the most popular search engine by 1996 because it supported Javascript and allowed users to see JPEGs and GIFs. Edge, Microsoft's alternative, has been built on Chromium, the same platform as Google Chrome.

