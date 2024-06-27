Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook users in India get Meta AI; Here's how you can set it up and access it

In India, Meta has introduced Meta AI, a powerful AI helper. Meta AI will be available in these apps for users of Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp. The business says that customers may get assistance with daily activities, learning, and creative work from its Meta AI.

In India, Meta has introduced Meta AI, a powerful AI helper. Meta AI will be available in these apps for users of Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp. The business says that customers may get assistance with daily activities, learning, and creative work from its Meta AI. Powered by the newest Llama 3 technology and first introduced at Meta Connect last year, Meta AI has been growing internationally since April and is currently available to users in India.

Meta AI may be called upon in group discussions on WhatsApp to help with recommendations and planning. According to the business, users can ask Meta AI questions from within their WhatsApp conversations, whether they require restaurant recommendations for a night out or itinerary ideas for a road trip. Once the update is ready for your device, look for a blue-purple circle icon at the top of the app to access Meta AI directly.

By entering "@" after their question in a Direct Message on Instagram, individuals may communicate with Meta AI. In your discussion, meta AI may provide ideas, offer information, and assist with event planning. It will take time to see if this AI function in Instagram-like applications pays off, since users are more likely to use WhatsApp for its AI features than Instagram.

According to the business, Meta AI on Facebook offers more context and details about posts you see in your feed. For example, you may ask Meta AI what is the greatest time to observe the northern lights if you come across a post on them. Similar to its capabilities on WhatsApp, Meta AI may aid in Messenger chats by making suggestions, offering assistance with planning, or just bringing an interactive aspect to discussions.

It's interesting to note that Meta AI also offers a unique function called "Imagine," which enables users to produce and share graphics created by AI right within chat conversations. You can do several things when you use the term "imagine" in your interactions with Meta AI. These include creating customised invitations for occasions like birthday celebrations and creating mood boards to get ideas for interior design. By giving fresh instructions, one may even animate or alter already-existing photos, according to the business.

Users who have not yet gotten the upgrade should see Meta AI in the coming days as it is being progressively rolled out throughout India. Maintain the most recent version of your Meta applications to guarantee that you get access as quickly as feasible. To verify whether or not you have gotten the update, look for the blue-purple symbol in WhatsApp or use "@" in Instagram direct messages.

Latest Videos