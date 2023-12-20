Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Instagram tips: Here's how you can limit your social media usage

    Instagram comes with a set of built-in features that help you disconnect from it, allowing you to focus on other aspects of your life. Fortunately, Instagram comes with a set of built-in features that help you disconnect from it, allowing you to focus on other aspects of your life. Here's how. you can do it.

    Instagram tips Here is how you can limit your social media usage gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 20, 2023, 2:41 PM IST

    These days, it's vital to use social media applications like Instagram to record one's personal life as well as, of course, work-related topics. While it helps you stay connected with your loved ones, growing usage can be concerning, and, most importantly, it shouldn’t come at the expense of sacrificing your real-world responsibilities.

    Thankfully, Instagram has a number of built-in tools that make it easier for you to step away from it and concentrate on other areas of your life. Let's look at how to set use limits for Instagram on Android and iOS devices.

    How to Set Up Instagram Usage Limits on iOS and Android:

    • Navigate to Settings and Privacy after opening Instagram.
    • Next, locate and open Time Spent.
    • This is where you can view the average amount of time you spend using the app each day.
    • Select the amount of time you wish to spend on Instagram by tapping on Daily Limit. Instagram will prompt you to end the session if you've gone over this point.
    • Moreover, you have the option to activate Quiet Mode, which will prevent Instagram from alerting you when you're trying to concentrate or at night. Start and finish timings are adjustable.

    Although this is a dependable method for reducing your Instagram usage, you can also use Digital Wellbeing on Android or Screen Time on iOS to enforce this. In this manner, you will also be able to set time limitations for other apps.

    However, these features will merely act as a prompt to quit using the programme; if you so choose, you may force yourself through these interruptions.
     

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2023, 2:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra leak 200 MP rear camera titanium frame Gorilla Glass likely to feature gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: 200-MP rear camera, titanium frame & Gorilla Glass likely to feature

    Apple AirPods 4 with new design USB Type C and ANC expected to launch in 2024 gcw

    Apple AirPods 4 with new design, USB Type C and ANC expected to launch in 2024

    Apple to introduce iPhone like MagSafe charger for iPad Pro report gcw

    Apple to introduce iPhone-like MagSafe charger for iPad Pro?

    Apple Peter Russell Clarke who had 1000 patents in his name resigns gcw

    Apple’s Peter Russell-Clarke, who had 1000 patents in his name, resigns

    Xiaomi officially rolls out HyperOS What is it Is your device compatible Check full list gcw

    Xiaomi officially rolls out HyperOS: What is it? Is your device compatible? Check full list

    Recent Stories

    cricket Babar Azam reclaims top spot in ICC ODI batsmen rankings osf

    Babar Azam reclaims top spot in ICC ODI batsmen rankings

    Year Ender 2023: Satish Kaushik to Mathew Perry, actors who passed away this year

    Year Ender 2023: Satish Kaushik to Mathew Perry, actors who passed away this year

    Viral Video: MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant play pickleball on floating court in Dubai after IPL 2024 auction snt

    Viral Video: MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant play pickleball on floating court in Dubai after IPL 2024 auction

    Japan to New Zealand: 7 destinations for solo adventures in 2024 SHG

    Japan to New Zealand: 7 destinations for solo adventures in 2024

    Lunar Anthropocene: Scientists express concerns over human impact as moon enters a new era snt

    Lunar Anthropocene: Scientists express concerns over human impact as moon enters a new era

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon