    Instagram tests disappearing content feature with selected followers

    According to media reports, the tool, which is currently being tested with a small group of users, allows users to publish brief messages, such as announcements, to their "Close Friends" circle or to followers who also follow them.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 24, 2022, 5:08 PM IST

    Instagram, which is owned by Meta, is testing a new feature called Notes, which allows users to upload vanishing content. According to media reports, the tool, which is currently being tested with a small group of users, allows users to publish brief messages, such as announcements, to their "Close Friends" circle or to followers who also follow them.

    In contrast to Twitter's new Notes function, which allows authors to upload long-form content, Instagram's version is more akin to sticky notes that disappear after 24 hours. The feature was discovered by marketer Ahmed Ghanem, who shared pictures on Twitter indicating that Instagram Notes will show in a separate row above the messages themselves on the app's direct messaging page.

    According to screenshots, users will not receive a notification regarding Notes but will be able to view them in the app for 24 hours and respond to them via messaging. The function may assist in highlighting critical messages from friends that they do not want to be lost in the inbox, and it may provide more visibility than publishing to Stories.

    According to the report, the platform's testing will assess how users react to the function and whether it makes sense to spread it out more generally. Users may communicate information with close friends via these notes, such as if they will be unavailable on call the next day or can be contacted at an other number because they are travelling.

    Meanwhile, Instagram is introducing a new feature that lets users to pin three posts or reels to the top of their Instagram profile, similar to a pinned Tweet on Twitter. The pinned posts will display at the top of your profile.

    The new feature was previously announced to be coming to the Meta-owned picture sharing site, but it has now begun to be sent out to users. If you have not yet gotten the feature, it will most likely appear in the next days. To pin a post, users must first open the post or Reel they want at the top of their profile, then click the three-dots in the upper right corner of the post, then pick "Pin to Your Profile." This will move the chosen post to the top of the list.

