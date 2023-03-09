Instagram down for several users, outage reported in India, US and UK; check details

The outage graph on downdetector showed a spike in reports around 7am. While over 50 percent of the reported outages were regarding server connection, 20 percent were about login issues.

Meta Platform's (META.O) Instagram was down for thousands of users on Thursday (March 9) morning, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

It is reportedly said that there were more than 27,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the social media platform, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

According to Downdetector, about 2,000 affected users from the United Kingdom, and more than 1,000 reports each from India and Australia.

The outage was lasted for several hours before it was restored, leaving many users frustrated and unable to use the social media app during that time. It is unclear if this incident was related to any technical issues on Instagram's end or if it was caused by other factors.

Here are some reactions shared by social media users on Twitter