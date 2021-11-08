How to Create and Set Up Profitable Facebook Video Ads

Everyone is on Facebook, from your grandparents to siblings and even young teenagers of your family have their accounts set up on these social media platforms. Without a doubt, Facebook has become the most influential social platform on the internet.

In 2020, Facebook recorded 2.9 billion active users, which is a 12% increase from 2019. This statistic is the most vital information which proves that having your brand's presence on Facebook is a must. And, there is no better way to get the word out on Facebook than creating video ads for your business.

But finding the right balance of creativity and advertisement is a tricky thing. As a result, today, we will show you how you can create Facebook video ads and make them grab the profit for your business.

Create Attention-Grabbing Videos

Facebook will automatically play a video, but it needs to grab a user's attention to stop them from scrolling down when it is on the screen. If you can get to the main point in just the first three seconds of the video, your chances of getting a reaction from the viewer will be much higher.

According to one research, more than 74% of video campaigns can achieve their target of impact in the first 10 seconds. As a result, one needs to be creative and make videos as precise as possible.

Let the Text do the Talking

Well, you can't seriously rely on voiceovers all the time to grab people's attention. The main reason for adding text in the video is that most people watch videos with the audio turned off. So it is best to narrate the story in the text format below your video for easier understanding.

You can use InVideo's video ad campaign template to get inspired or use it as it is if you want. Finally, you need to create a video that also works without a sound and still effectively delivers the message to your viewer.

Have a Mobile-First Approach

Just ask yourself how many times have you actually opened your computer to visit Facebook? Now, observe how many times you have unlocked your smartphone to look at the notification you have received on the Facebook app? These two will give you a better idea to concentrate on creating videos for the mobile.

Many people think that watching videos on smartphones allows them to pay more attention to the content of the video. So always try to shoot videos vertically so, at the end of the day, people can watch it without any black bars on their mobile phones.

Use Facebook Targeting

We know how tempting it is to write down the video's script like you are performing a speech at a conference. But if you are thinking about making a profit from your Facebook video ads, you need to write the script as if you are talking directly to a person. This person is your potential buyer, so you need to talk them through like an actual salesperson via video.

On the other hand, when making a video, you need to keep in mind that the visuals you are adding match its tone.

Promote Your Brand

Earlier, we said that you need only 10 seconds to grab the viewer's attention. So in those 10 seconds, you also have to add your brand's image or logo. According to the research done, the chances of remembering your brand name will increase by 23% if you put the brand name in the first three seconds of the video.

Brand awareness is the common goal when creating Facebook video ads. So placing a brand name on a video goes hand in hand with the context of the video.

Tell a Story

Well, an ad is something that gets in the way when a person is already watching something. They may think of your video as an interruption. So instead of creating an ad, tell the viewers a story that keeps their attention.

Start the video with a compelling story, and in that story, you need to provide the users with your product or service. Only 5% of people can remember the statistics on the screen, but 63% of people can easily recall a story they have seen.

Re-target Users Who Watch Your Videos

People who have spent time watching your video must have some interest in the product, brand, or in your service. So why not show them a new Facebook video ad which you have created?

People who become familiar with your brand have ten times more probability of clicking on the video when seeing it in a future ad.

Video Polls

Facebook has come up with new interactive poll stickers for their video ads. These polls make it possible for a video campaign to interact with the audience directly. For instance, you can ask them a question and record their answers.

This polling system gives you a better insight into what people think about your brand. You will also know if they are satisfied by the customer service and other things.

Start Now, and Don't Be Intimidated!

It is common to find yourself questioning your abilities to create Facebook video ads. You might think this is not the right time to do it, or you don't have the professional gear to create a fantastic video. But you need to keep these thoughts aside and start making a video.

The truth of the internet is that people love authenticity in advertising. If you are showing the true values of your brand and how it is aiding people, then customers will click on the Call To Action button. After all, they want to find out the story about your brand.

Wrapping Up

With these tips in mind, your Facebook video ads will lead to an increase in sales. These cues are some of the right ingredients you need to put together for a fantastic brand video that gets the job done.

Disclaimer: This is a featured content