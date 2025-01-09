How Microsoft’s ‘Google Hack’ is keeping Bing in the game?

Microsoft Bing displays a Google-like interface when users search for "Google" without signing into a Microsoft account. This imitation includes a similar search box, background image, and subtext, closely resembling Google's homepage. This behavior is observed across various browsers and seems targeted at users with Bing as their default search engine.

How Microsoft google hack is keeping Bing in the game gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 1:22 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 1:22 PM IST

Microsoft Bing now shows a Google-like appearance when users search for "Google." This change happens when users search without signing into a Microsoft account. The new Bing interface looks similar to Google's homepage. A search box appears behind an image that resembles Google's iconic doodles, and the page automatically slides to partially conceal the Bing logo. The resemblance is further enhanced by the interface's inclusion of recognizable Google-style subtext beneath the search box.

Both regular and private browsing modes in a number of browsers, including Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, exhibit this behavior. After users enter into a Microsoft account or do searches for other terms, the Google-like interface vanishes. The action, which adds to the company's string of contentious strategies in recent years, seems to target consumers installing new Windows devices or those who use Bing as their default search engine and could otherwise switch to Google.

In the past, Microsoft has employed a number of tactics to advertise Bing and Edge, such as altering Chrome download pages, putting pop-up advertisements in Windows' Google Chrome, and putting in place system-level alerts to deter users from moving to Google's services.

Unless you’re looking for it, it’s not really all that hard to be fooled here, and think that you’re using Google instead of Bing, which seems to be the intention.

This happens any time that you search “Google” in Bing while not signed into a Microsoft account. We confirmed this happens through both Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome regardless of normal or private browsing modes. It only stops if you’re signed into a Microsoft account. It’s quite obvious that the target here is anyone who has Bing set as their default browser, such as anyone getting a new Windows machine.

