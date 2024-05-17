How Google CEO Sundar Pichai used iconic '3 Idiots' scene to explain 'success' (WATCH)

A snippet of an interview with Sundar Pichai has gone viral. The Google CEO referred to Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots scene while replying to a content creator. When asked about how to break free from the competitive exam mindset, especially for FAANG applicants, Pichai said "I think real success comes from understanding things in a deeper way."

Google CEO Sundar Pichai feels that true success stems from 'understanding things in a deeper sense'. In an interview with Varun Mayya, the founder of Aeos, Pichai utilised the classic motor scene from Bollywood star Aamir Khan's film 3 Idiots to clarify his answer.

When asked about how to break free from the competitive exam mindset, especially for FAANG applicants, Pichai said "I think real success comes from understanding things in a deeper way."

“....tempted to go back to the movie 3 Idiots or something like that. And like, you know there’s a scene in there where they ask Aamir Khan the definition of a motor….there’s a version you just describe what a motor is. And there’s a version where you actually understand what a motor is,’ he answered.

FAANG is an abbreviation for the US tech behemoths: Facebook (now Meta), Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google. Pichai also discussed the artificial intelligence (AI) competition and the relevance of the Indian market to Google. He stated that 'India is one of our top markets' with 'the greatest user base'.

“The underlying API for AI is available everywhere, including India. So I see developers already using it,” he added.

Although the entire interview is yet to be published, a snippet posted on the content creator's Instagram has already sparked amusement.

CEO of Google and Alphabet, Sundar Pichai, also serves on Alphabet’s Board of Directors. He recently hosted the Google annual I/O developer event and announced a new version of Google's search engine with responses written by artificial intelligence (AI).

