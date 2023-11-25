Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Here’s how Bengaluru woman lost Rs 1 lakh from digital wallet without OTP or clicking any links

    A Bengaluru woman loses Rs 1 lakh in a cyber fraud without receiving OTP or clicking links. A hacker posing as her father's friend manipulated her, deducting funds through UPI. Despite difficulties reporting to Cyber Crime, she faced harassment from the fraudster and police delays.

    Here's how Bengaluru woman lost Rs 1 lakh from digital wallet without OTP or clicking any links vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 25, 2023, 1:07 PM IST

    A distressing cyber attack has left a woman in Bengaluru reeling after losing Rs 1 lakh from her digital wallet without ever receiving an OTP or clicking on any suspicious links. The victim, whose identity remains undisclosed, fell victim to a hacker who cunningly posed as a close friend of her father, or pretended to be one, siphoning off a significant sum from her digital account.

    According to her account of the incident, the hacker allegedly called her, masquerading as her father's confidant, and convinced her that he was initiating a money transfer through UPI. However, the woman expressed her dismay, claiming that despite the transaction, she never received any verification code or links typically associated with such transactions.

    Bengaluru: Rs 1.52 crore fraud in the name of Mumbai police, case registered

    The ordeal unfolded between 4:45 and 5:00 pm on a Wednesday. Notably, the victim emphasized that she did not receive any OTP or link that would have triggered the unauthorized withdrawal of funds from her account.

    Experts weighed in on this troubling trend in the hacking realm, citing instances where encrypted text messages contain codes that facilitate unauthorized access to personal accounts. The victim, in an interview with an English website, recounted receiving an unfamiliar call from a number where the caller, speaking in Hindi, purported to be a CA and a friend of her father.

    The caller, under the pretext of facilitating a transfer initiated by the victim's father, requested her UPI ID. Subsequently, he claimed to have sent money to her wallet through PhonePe. However, the victim detailed how following the caller's instructions led to deductions of Rs 25,000 twice and later Rs 50,000 without any link or OTP prompts. Curiously, the fraudster addressed her familiarly as "beta" and urged her to click on messages he sent.

    Revealed: Top 20 most-used passwords in India and time taken to crack them

    In the midst of this deception, while she was driving, the victim informed the caller she would speak later and disconnected the call. It wasn't until she contacted her father that she realized the call was a fraudulent scheme. She further alleged encountering difficulties when she tried to report the incident to the Cyber Crime department, claiming the staff didn't comprehend Hindi or English.

    During her visit to the police station, she asserted encountering delays as the officers appeared preoccupied with official duties, possibly related to the security of government officials like the Chief Minister or the Governor. Despite her efforts, she claimed the culprit persistently called her even while she was at the police station, harassing her over 20 times the following day, promising to return the deducted amount.

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2023, 1:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    OnePlus 12 colour options leaked ahead of December 4 launch gcw

    OnePlus 12 colour options leaked ahead of December 4 launch

    Oppo Pad Air 2 with 11 4 inch display 8000mAh battery launched in China Check details gcw

    Oppo Pad Air 2 with 11.4-inch display, 8,000mAh battery launched in China; Check details

    Google Pay to charge convenience fee on mobile recharges Here is what we know gcw

    Google Pay to charge convenience fee on mobile recharges? Here's what we know

    Here is how you can use ChatGPT voice chat feature on your iPhone gcw

    Here's how you can use ChatGPT's voice chat feature on your iPhone

    Apple AirPods Max 2 with USB C port may launch in 2024 in new colours Report gcw

    Apple AirPods Max 2 with USB-C port may launch in 2024: Report

    Recent Stories

    Salman Khan, Karan Johar to reunite for an action film? Here's what we know SHG

    Salman Khan, Karan Johar to reunite for an action film? Here's what we know

    Karnataka: Woman falls prey to Tiger attack at Nanjangud, 2nd attack this week vkp

    Karnataka: Woman falls prey to Tiger attack at Nanjangud, 2nd attack this week

    OnePlus 12 colour options leaked ahead of December 4 launch gcw

    OnePlus 12 colour options leaked ahead of December 4 launch

    'The Railway Men': 6 reasons to watch the real-life based drama series RKK

    'The Railway Men': 6 reasons to watch the real-life based drama series

    Tamil Nadu rains Schools in Chennai other areas shut due to heavy rainfall gcw

    Tamil Nadu rains: Schools in Chennai, other areas shut due to heavy rainfall

    Recent Videos

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon