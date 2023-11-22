Here's how you can update your Aadhaar details for free before December 14

UIDAI enables free online Aadhaar updates till December 14, allowing residents to modify demographic details. Regular updates of Aadhaar details every 10 years is mandatory to ensure data accuracy and prevent fraud.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has waived the standard Rs. 50 fee for online Aadhaar updates until December 14. Indian citizens can use the web site to update or change their demographic data, including name, address, date of birth, gender, phone number, and email, at no cost during this time.

Though changing all of your Aadhaar's demographic information is free and can be done online, you still need to visit an Aadhaar enrollment centre in person and pay the appropriate price if you need to change your photo, iris, or other biometric information.

This requirement is due to the fact that biometric updates require the use of specialized equipment at enrollment centers to scan fingerprints, iris patterns, and other biometric data. In order to stop any fraudulent activity, the biometric update process also contains the essential verification steps.

The Aadhaar regulating agency, UIDAI, has mandated that Aadhaar card data be updated every ten years. This is to guarantee that the information is correct and current. In order to prevent Aadhaar fraud, the government also urges people to update their Aadhaar cards.

Here's how to update your Aadhaar data online;

Registration: Create a login ID and password by going to the UIDAI website (uidai.gov.in).

Start the Update: Select "Update Your Aadhaar" from the drop-down menu after clicking the "My Aadhaar" option.

Give your Aadhaar number. On the "Update Aadhaar Details (Online)" page, enter your Aadhaar number and the Captcha verification code. Press "Send OTP."

OTP Verification: After entering the OTP you got, click "Login."

Choose Details: Select the demographic data you wish to amend, then carefully enter the new data.

Submit Changes: Click "Submit" once the required adjustments have been made.

Upload papers: To confirm your changed information, upload scans of the necessary supporting papers.

Verify Update Request: To finish the procedure, click "Submit Update Request".

Track Status: For tracking reasons, make a note of the Update Request Number (URN) that you got via SMS.

Verify the Update Status: Click "Check Enrollment & Update Status" after going to myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in. To see the progress of your update request, enter your URN.