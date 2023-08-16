Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hackers could steal passwords by listening to keystrokes using AI: Study

    AI can steal passwords from keystroke sounds recorded over Zoom with up to 93% accuracy, per a new study. The accuracy rate ratcheted up to 95% when keystrokes were recorded using an iPhone 13 mini.

    Hackers could steal passwords by listening to keystrokes using AI with 93 per cent accuracy Study gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 16, 2023, 4:09 PM IST

    An AI tool could decipher text — including passwords — from keystroke sounds recorded over Zoom and be right over nine times out of ten, a group of researchers said in a paper published on August 3. According to the study, AI is able to recognise the particular keys being pushed simply listening to the typing noises.

    Researchers stressed that the risk of sound-based assaults has grown with the growing use of video conferencing services like Zoom and the ubiquitous availability of devices equipped with microphones in a report released on August 3. The researchers' AI programme demonstrated the ability to reliably interpret text from keyboard noises, including passwords, with a precision level above 90%.

    Also Read | Google rolls out new AI search on Chrome to summarise web pages

    The study, which includes researchers from the universities of Durham, Surrey, and Royal Holloway, demonstrated how microphones can recognise certain typing patterns. According to this information, anyone who use computers in public places may be at danger of having their typing recorded and later decrypted.

    After attempting to train an AI model, the study team came to this result. They achieved this by pressing each of the 36 keys on a MacBook Pro 25 times while recording the accompanying sounds. Subsequently, they fed this sound data into the AI model, enabling it to accurately recognize the unique pattern associated with each key. 

    Also Read | Apple AirPods likely to be manufactured at Foxconn's Hyderabad factory: Report

    For their experiment, the team used a 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro, highlighting its consistent keyboard design with other recent MacBook models.

    With the use of the Zoom video conferencing programme, the researchers' AI model demonstrated an impressive accuracy rate of 93% when deciphering keystrokes from recorded MacBook typing noises. Additionally, when the keystrokes were recorded using an iPhone 13 mini, the accuracy rate climbed to 95%.

    Also Read | Honor officially confirms its return to Indian smartphone market, Honor 90 may be first product

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2023, 4:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Google rolls out new AI search on Chrome to summarise web pages gcw

    Google rolls out new AI search on Chrome to summarise web pages

    Apple AirPods likely to be manufactured at Foxconn Hyderabad factory Report gcw

    Apple AirPods likely to be manufactured at Foxconn's Hyderabad factory: Report

    Honor officially confirms its return to Indian smartphone market Honor 90 may be first product gcw

    Honor officially confirms its return to Indian smartphone market, Honor 90 may be first product

    WhatsApp update Messaging app to roll out new feature to create share AI stickers gcw

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app to roll out new feature to create, share AI stickers

    Netflix begins beta testing video games streaming service on TVs in certain countries gcw

    Netflix begins beta testing video games streaming service on TVs in certain countries

    Recent Stories

    Water to Green Tea-7 drinks for weight loss RBA EAI

    Water to Green Tea-7 drinks for weight loss

    7 steps to start intermittent fasting to lose weight RBA EAI

    7 steps to start intermittent fasting to lose weight

    Weight loss wonders of black coffee: 7 ways its fuels your journey AJR EAI

    Weight loss wonders of black coffee: 7 ways it fuels your journey

    Rs 1 lakh loan with maximum 5% interest under Vishwakarma scheme: Central government AJR

    BREAKING: Rs 1 lakh loan with maximum 5% interest under Vishwakarma scheme: Centre

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan and Bebika Dhurve follow each other on social media in spite of tiffs MSW

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan and Bebika Dhurve follow each other on social media in spite of tiffs

    Recent Videos

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon