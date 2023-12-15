GrokAI from X now available in India but only for selected users; Check details

Grok AI chatbot is available for X Premium users on mobile and web but they need to pay for the highest X subscription. Grok features several differences compared to the most popular chatbots, such as Google Bard and ChatGPT.

Elon Musk’s X platform released Grok AI chatbot for users in the US recently and now those of you who have paid for the X Premium plan in India can also experience the AI chatbot from their X account. Furthermore, Grok is accessible in more than 40 countries starting on Thursday, meaning that it is a widespread release for all X Premium+ subscribers. Grok is built upon the Grok-1 LLM, which X.AI has been working on over the past four months. When compared to the most well-known chatbots, like Google Bard and ChatGPT, Grok has a few unique characteristics.

Musk had previously stated that early Premium+ subscribers on platform X had a greater probability of accessing Grok. As long as they are up to date, Grok may be found under the X Premium+ side menu on Windows, Android, and iOS platforms. Grok may be easily accessed by moving it to the bottom menu while using X on a mobile device.

Because Grok AI can respond to "spicy questions" that other well-known chatbots allegedly avoid, Musk has positioned it as a superior chatbot than ChatGPT and Google's Bard AI. Additionally, Grok may use X (Twitter) to obtain real-time information and react appropriately.

He verified that in addition to the X Premium basic plan, you would also require the X Premium+ membership, which is the highest tier plan offered by X, in order to use Grok AI. In India, the X Premium+ plan costs Rs 1,300 a month and includes features like the edit post button, the blue tick for verified accounts, the capacity to upload high-definition videos, and the option to have lengthy posts on your feed.

Because of his affiliation with OpenAI, Elon Musk has previous expertise in the field of artificial intelligence. He plans to develop a strong AI model and chatbot that not only assists X users but also complies with the rules.

