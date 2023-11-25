Grok AI chatbot is almost here! Elon Musk reveals its launch date and who will get its access

Elon Musk is set to enter the generative AI chatbot market with Grok AI. The tech mogul announced that it will be available to X Premium users as soon as next week. Bing and Bard were unveiled in February this year.

Elon Musk is getting set to make his AI debut with the Grok AI chatbot, which will be accessible to a limited number of X users starting next week. During this week's X post, Musk provided an update on Grok AI and discussed who will have access to the AI chatbot. He confirmed that to use Grok AI you will need the X Premium+ subscription which is the highest tier plan that X is offering in addition to the X Premium base plan.

Because Grok AI can respond to "spicy questions" that other well-known chatbots allegedly avoid, Musk has positioned it as a superior chatbot than ChatGPT and Google's Bard AI. In fact, Grok AI's humorous sense may be difficult for many users to take in, as noted by the X team, who advised against utilising it. Grok additionally makes advantage of the information obtained through X platform real-time access.

It appears that Musk and company are now confident about the development of Grok AI, which explains their decision to introduce the AI chatbot for its premium users. Grok AI is reportedly in its early stages and was promised to learn rapidly.

Additionally, Musk mentioned that depending on when a user signed up for X Premium+, blocks of users will have access to Grok AI.

Three tiers of X's premium plan are now available, each of which serves a particular user base and gives special advantages for paying for the platform. You can modify posts, create lengthy entries, upload lengthier videos, and do a few more things with the basic plan.You receive the verified badge, view fewer advertisements, share X's ad income, have access to Media Studio (TweetDeck), and more with the Premium X plan. X Premium+ subscribers now get access to the Grok AI chatbot in addition to all these features and no adverts on their feeds.

It is interesting to see Musk spearhead the launch of AI chatbot, the same person who has warned about the influence of AI on the planet and how it is capable of leaving humans without jobs because of its advanced capabilities.