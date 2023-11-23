Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Google warning: Users should remove THESE three apps if they’re using Google Pay

    Google Pay cautions users against screen-sharing apps like AnyDesk, Screen Share, and TeamViewer due to security risks. These apps grant access to transactions, card details, and OTPs, prompting Google Pay to advise immediate deletion and report any such incidents.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 23, 2023, 1:20 PM IST

    Google Pay, a widely used UPI payment app in India, has cautioned its users against potential security risks associated with certain screen-sharing apps. Being among the top 5 UPI apps by market share in the country, Google Pay has a significant user base in India and is known for its advanced AI and fraud prevention technology.

    The company has alerted users about the dangers of utilizing screen-sharing applications in conjunction with Google Pay transactions. Screen-sharing apps such as Screen Share, AnyDesk, and TeamViewer, originally designed for remote troubleshooting, provide complete access and control of the device's screen.

    Using these apps while transacting via Google Pay poses serious security threats:

    1. Remote Control for Transactions: Fraudsters can gain control of your phone to execute transactions without your consent.

    2. Access to Card Details: These apps allow viewing of sensitive information like ATM or debit card details stored on your device.

    3. OTP Theft: Fraudsters can intercept and access OTPs sent to your phone, using them to initiate unauthorized money transfers from your account.

    Google emphasizes that it will never prompt users to download third-party apps and advises immediate deletion if such requests are made. If someone posing as a Google Pay representative asks users to download these apps, it is strongly recommended to uninstall them promptly and report the incident to Google Pay.

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2023, 1:20 PM IST
