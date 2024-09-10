Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google Wallet vs. Google Pay: Key differences and features explained simply

    Google Wallet, recently launched in India, complements Google Pay by focusing on storing non-financial documents. Discover their key differences and functionalities.

    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 11:58 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

    A few months ago, Google Wallet launched in India, creating a buzz among users already familiar with Google Pay. Google Wallet serves as a digital hub for storing non-financial documents like tickets and IDs. In this article, we’ll clarify the differences between Google Pay and Google Wallet, which often confuse users.

    What is Google Wallet?
    Google Wallet is an Android-exclusive app designed to be a secure and convenient digital hub for non-financial needs. It allows users to store various types of digital data, including boarding passes, movie tickets, loyalty cards, and student IDs. The goal is to streamline access to these essential documents and reduce the need for physical copies. This innovative solution aims to make everyday tasks more efficient by consolidating important information in one place.

    Key Differences Between Google Wallet and Google Pay
    While Google Wallet is new to India, it is distinct from Google Pay, which continues to be a dominant financial transaction platform in the country. Here are the primary differences:

    1. Functionality: Google Wallet is designed for managing non-financial items like tickets and loyalty cards. It does not handle financial transactions or store banking details in India. Conversely, Google Pay is a financial app focused on UPI (Unified Payments Interface) transactions for both businesses and individuals.

    2. Usage: Google Pay facilitates online payments using UPI IDs and is essential for financial transactions. Google Wallet, on the other hand, is a digital storage solution for documents and does not replace Google Pay’s financial functionalities.

    3. Coexistence of Google Wallet and Google Pay
    In India, both Google Wallet and Google Pay will coexist, each serving distinct purposes. Google Wallet addresses the need for digital storage of essential documents, while Google Pay remains the go-to app for handling payments and financial transactions. Understanding these differences can help users navigate their digital tools more effectively and utilize each app to its full potential.

