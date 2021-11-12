Google's Relate app to help individuals with speech impairment? Read more

Google has taken the initiative and produced an Android application called Project Relate to make technology accessible to everyone. This programme is designed specifically for persons who have difficulty speaking. Voice-assisted gadgets are one of the newest trends in the world of ones and zeros. However, until today, equipment capable of understanding persons with unusual speech had not been produced. The Relate app may now eliminate the invisible communication barrier caused by speech problems.

"In 2018, we discovered that our voice-recognition technology might be enhanced to assist individuals with speech difficulty," Julie Cattiau, Google's Product Manager, stated in the debut video released. She added that people with abnormal speech patterns, on the other hand, cannot get past these devices due to the hampered training of algorithms based on voice samples. The algorithms feed on unique speech patterns from millions of people, which subsequently aids in detecting the correct phrase or word pronounced by the person using the programme.

Also Read | Google releases new tool to help users learn, improve English vocabulary; Read details

The Relate app has three modes of operation: Listen, Repeat, and Assistant. The first level recognises your slurred voice and converts it to digital writing. The second level translates digital text into a clear, synthetic voice, and the third level is a function that connects the Relate app to your phone's Google Assistant. The application will grant persons with speech problems a basic human right to communicate and interact with others more effectively. Aubrie Lee, Brand Manager at Google, gave the app "Relate" because she has muscular dystrophy, which substantially hinders her speech.

Also Read | Google wins appeal against 3 billion-pound privacy case

Meanwhile, in a major victory for Google, the search engine won an appeal against a three billion pound privacy lawsuit on Wednesday, which could have allowed consumers to sue the search giant for money. The United Kingdom's Supreme Court unanimously dismissed the claim, which sought billions of pounds on behalf of more than 4 million people. Google You Owe Us, the plaintiffs, accused Google of violating its agreements by collecting and utilising browser-generated data between 2011 and 2012.