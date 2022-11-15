Google Play introduces UPI Autopay support for subscription-based payments in India

UPI Autopay will let users pay automatically every time a subscription needs to be renewed, directly via the Google Play Store. This should ensure some relief for users given recurring payments have been failing since RBI introduced its new norms where companies are no longer allowed to store card information without prior user consent.

The introduction of UPI Autopay as a payment method for subscription-based purchases on Google Play in India has been announced by Google. Customers may use any UPI application that supports the capability to make recurring payments with the use of UPI Autopay, which was introduced under UPI 2.0 by NPCI. UPI Autopay makes setting up subscriptions easy. Users only need to touch on the payment option in the shopping cart, choose "Pay with UPI," and then authorise the transaction in a compatible UPI app after choosing a subscription plan to buy.

In over 170 markets, Google Play enables users to transact in a secure manner. The platform also aims to simplify the process of locating and integrating local payments by providing access to more than 300 local payment options that are available in more than 60 countries.

According to reports, Google has also begun testing advertising software in the Play Store's search box over history. The search area will soon display three applications that the user has never interacted with or looked for, according to a report from 9To5Google.

The report also states that the user's search history won't show up until they input a letter. The results of past searches will then be shown, followed by the suggestions for autocomplete. UPI Autopay will use UPI payments to automatically deduct the amount from your connected bank account every time the subscription needs to be renewed.

"With the addition of UPI Autopay to the platform, we hope to expand the ease of UPI to subscription-based purchases, making it easier for more consumers to access useful and enjoyable services while allowing local developers to expand their subscription-based businesses on Google Play," said the Head of Google Play Retail & Payments Activation, Saurabh Agarwal.