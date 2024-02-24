Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Google Pay will die on June 4, but only in the US; App changes for India soon

    Google Pay will stop functioning in the US from June 4, 2024, as Google aims to simplify payment options. However, it will still be available in Singapore and India. 

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 24, 2024, 11:41 AM IST

    Google has declared that as of June 4, 2024, the Google Pay app will no longer be available in the US. By transferring all functionality into the Google Wallet platform, the change seeks to simplify Google's payment options.

    “Google Wallet continues to be the primary place for people to securely store payment cards used for tap and pay in stores, alongside other digital items like transit cards, driver’s licences, state IDs, and more. To simplify the app experience, the U.S. version of the standalone Google Pay app will no longer be available for use starting June 4, 2024,” the company wrote in a blog post.

    To be precise, the Google Pay app will no longer be available in the US, but it will still be available in other countries like Singapore and India. The company stated that the app will continue to function.

     “For the millions of people who use the Google Pay app in India and Singapore, nothing will change as we continue to build for the unique needs in those countries,” Google said in the blog.

    Users in India and Singapore will be able to send or receive money and pay bills, among all the other features, as they do.

    “You can continue to access the most popular features — tapping to pay in stores and managing payment methods — right from Google Wallet,” the blog post reads.

    The inability to send, receive, or request payments from other people using the Google Pay app is one of the issues that customers in the US will see during the changeover. Users won't be able to handle payment cards or utilise the Google Pay app for in-store tap-and-pay.

    The company suggests switching from Google Pay to the Google Wallet app, which includes tap-to-pay, tickets, passes, and virtual debit/credit cards. Through the Google Pay service, users will be able to see account balances and transfer funds to bank accounts. Additionally, users can use Google Search to locate deals and offers as the Google Pay app will no longer be able to provide them.

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2024, 11:41 AM IST
