Google messages app receives new features to compete against WhatsApp, iMessage

Google has changed the design of the Messages logo, and with that introducing some new yet useful features. One of the them is end-to-end encryption which is now being tested for groups on the Messages app.

The Messages app now appears to be the focus of Google's increased attempts to improve it. The business has been competing with Apple and its iMessage platform for the last few months. Now that the Messages logo has undergone a redesign, Google has included some brand-new but practical functions.

End-to-end encryption is one of them, and it is now being tested for groups on the Messages app. Few people have access to the function, but that may change soon because Google plans to make it more widely available soon. Google will use the Signal protocol, which is said to be the most secure encryption method currently available for platforms on the market, alongside WhatsApp and Signal.

Also Read | Jack Dorsey's new social media app 'BlueSky' under beta testing: Report

In order to compete with iMessage, Google will have another weapon in its sleeve. This will increase the pressure on Apple to incorporate RCS into iOS. In areas like the US, where iMessage has a higher user share than the Meta-owned messaging app, Meta has now joined the chorus and is also pitting WhatsApp against it.

As for other news about the Google Messages app, after a brief hiatus, the app is now once again offering business messages for users in India.

Also Read | Elon Musk, who runs four other companies, will now be Twitter CEO

People had earlier this year complained about the messaging app becoming covered with advertisements, which was never intended to happen. More users in India can now use the messaging app thanks to Google's decision to disable the functionality and the apparent return of the app to its original appearance.

Google is partnering with United Airlines to make Messages a featured messaging app on its flights. iMessage, WhatsApp, and other services have long offered this sort of ability, and it's great to see Google following suit.

Also Read | Elon Musk denies reports about laying off Twitter employees to avoid stock grants

(Photo: Getty)