Google Maps to show air quality index in your area; here's how to check

According to the report, users will see Air Quality Index (AQI) figures, as well as guidelines for outdoor activities, when the information was last updated, and links to learn more

Google Maps now displays an air quality layer to users, thanks to the addition of a new function. The new feature update has been sent out in the United States, and all Android and iOS users may now enjoy it.

According to 9To5Google report, the new function will notify users of what to expect from the weather front based on the air quality: whether it will be smoky, smoggy, otherwise awful, or just great. Users may make better-informed decisions about whether to go outside and, if so, for how long with these facts at their fingertips.

According to the report, users will see Air Quality Index (AQI) figures, as well as guidelines for outdoor activities, when the information was last updated, and links to learn more. According to the article, the data originates from reputable government bodies such as the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Also Read | Google Maps to add new features; inform users about toll price, traffic light, more

How to check AQI on Google Maps?

Go to Google Maps

Tap on the box icon in the middle-right

Click on Air Quality to change the feature on the Maps

Tap on any AQI bubble to get full air quality data for the city/region

The maps also display air quality data from PurpleAir, a low-cost sensor network that may provide a hyperlocal perspective of conditions. Users must press on the button in the upper right corner of their phone's screen, then pick Air Quality under Map details to add this air quality layer to their map.

Also Read | Google Maps releases new update, gets iOS gets dark mode, widgets, live location

According to the report, PurpleAir data is also available on Nest screens and speakers. The analysis suggest that a wildfire layer is also accessible in the United States as the wildfire season approaches. This allows visitors to view information on current fires in the area.