Google Maps to add new features; inform users about toll price, traffic light, more

The ability to display predicted toll charges for a whole route is a key feature in this current upgrade. Google Maps currently alerts users about upcoming toll roads. Google has taken the functionality to the next level by displaying the toll charges.

Google Maps is a well-known navigation programme. Given that the app is used by the vast majority of people worldwide, Google is always introducing new features to improve your navigation experience. Google has recently revealed modifications to how users see maps on mobile devices, as well as new capabilities for Apple users that are more in line with the current iOS functionality.

The ability to display predicted toll charges for a whole route is a key feature in this current upgrade. Google Maps currently alerts users about upcoming toll roads. Google has taken the functionality to the next level by displaying the toll charges. According to Google, the data for the toll pricing will come from local tolling authorities and will be based on the current day of the week and the time a user is projected to arrive at the toll. According to the corporation, this capability will be accessible for almost 2,000 toll roads in four nations – the United States, India, Japan, and Indonesia – later this month.

Improved street data is also being added to Google Maps for navigation. On select routes, maps will now include traffic signals and stop signs, as well as "added information like building outlines and places of interest." Google is also including information on the shape and breadth of specific roadways. The new indications will be available for Android, iOS, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay in the coming weeks, according to the business.

Maps on iPhone will also receive an upgrade, allowing users to take use of new iOS capabilities on Maps. There is a new home screen widget that gives the arrival time, next departure, and proposed routes for trips pinned in the "Go Tab." Users will also be able to read directions and begin navigations from their Apple Watch, just as smartwatches running Google's Watch OS.