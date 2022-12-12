Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google introduces passkeys, users no need to remember complex passwords; here is how it works

    Google has rolled out a new security feature for Chrome. Now, users can log in with passkeys. Passkeys is a unique digital identity that can be stored in your devices, including your computer, phone, or other devices like a USB security key to help you with easy and secure access. Here are the details.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 12, 2022, 1:11 PM IST

    Google has recently introduced passkeys, a new feature that allows users to log into websites without a password.  Passkeys offers safe access to websites by utilising the user's smartphone and Google Account. Users no longer have to remember complicated passwords, which makes it simpler for them to access their favourite websites.

    You need a Google Account and a passkeys-compatible device, such as an Android phone or tablet, in order to utilise passkeys.

    Follow these procedures to create passkeys:

    1. Start the Google app on your phone or tablet and click the "Sign In" option.
    2. After entering your Google Account email and password, click "Sign In."
    3. After logging in, you will be asked to create passkeys. To proceed, tap the "Set Up" button.
    4. To set up passkeys on your smartphone, adhere to the on-screen directions. Activating biometric identification techniques like fingerprint or facial recognition may be necessary for this.
    5. After setting up passkeys on your smartphone, you may use them to access websites without entering a password. Visit the website you wish to log into and click the "Sign In" button to achieve this.
    6. A sign-in option will be shown to you. From the menu of choices, choose "Passkeys," then press the "Sign In" button.
    7. Your gadget will authenticate your identity and sign you into the website immediately.

    Passkeys offer a simple and safe alternative to passwords for website login. They offer safe access and do away with the need to memorise complicated passwords by using a combination of your device and Google Account. You need a Google Account and a device that supports passkeys in order to utilise the functionality. On your device, set up passkeys that you may use to quickly and securely log into your favourite websites.

    It should be noted that the idea of passkeys is not new because several corporations, like Google, Apple, Microsoft, PayPal, and eBay, are replacing passwords with passkeys to enable password-free sign-in procedures on websites or applications that are both more effective and safer. The use of passkeys is also anticipated to become device-agnostic when major tech companies like Apple and Google implement this technology.

