    Google collaborates with iFixit, will allow users to repair Pixel Fold with parts

    Google is breaking new ground with the Pixel Fold, though, with repair parts that will be available through iFixit. The Pixel Fold will see OEM repair parts, tools, manuals and guides for DIY repairs. These will include screen assemblies, batteries and charging ports at launch.

    First Published Jun 28, 2023, 4:21 PM IST

    In the recent years, smartphone manufacturers have made significant progress and developed strong alliances to facilitate self-repairs by working with organisations like iFixit to provide official instructions, components, and other materials. iFixit currently collaborates with a number of major corporations, including Google. This agreement, which began last year, enables the firm to provide components for the Pixel 2 and later models. The most recent foldable device to be able to be repaired at home is the Pixel Fold, which will now also be covered by iFixit's parts offering.

    Since 2022, Google and iFixit have collaborated to make almost all of the company's Pixel releases available with official repair parts and instructions. As a result, DIY repairs for components like the battery, screen, and charging port are made simpler.

    This is significant since it will be the first foldable to date to allow choices for do-it-yourself repairs. Due to the delicate nature of the display and the intricacy of the foldable design, Samsung has only provided mail-in and in-store repairs for its Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip handsets.

    Google will also provide alternatives for mail-in and in-store repairs for the Pixel Fold. Google further explained that its iFixit partnership for the Pixel Fold will include “genuine spare parts” for the device, including parts to repair the “batteries, screens, [and] charging assemblies.” It further said, "Needed adhesives will also be included, as will step-by-step guides."

    In addition, Google intends to provide Preferred Care, an extension of the standard warranty that will cover accidental mechanical failures and damages to the device after the warranty term has expired. The extended warranty service will offer either repairs or, if necessary, replacement units on a monthly basis or as a one-time payment option.

    Last Updated Jun 28, 2023, 4:22 PM IST
