Google Assistant to add new parental controls for kids to make it more safer

Google Assistant will now help parents choose which music and video services children can use, and which kinds they can watch/hear. Besides YouTube (main, Kids, and Music), access to news and podcasts can also be determined through these preferences.

Google has reportedly rolled out new parental controls, along with new kid-friendly voices and Kids Dictionary in its 'Google Assistant' device. According to a report from 9to5Google, the new parental controls update will give parents the ability to decide which music and video services their children may access and what kinds of information they can watch as a result.

The controls will be available via the Google Assistant, Family Link, and Google Home applications for both Android and iOS when the new functionality launches (no exact release date has been disclosed). They will be available in your child's account's Assistant settings.

Also Read | Gmail to add a new package tracking feature; Know what it is and how it works

The Google Assistant is also getting a "Kids Dictionary" that will bring more age-appropriate responses on speakers, mobile devices, and smart displays. Additional new features include four kid-friendly voices that may "talk in slower and more emotive styles to help with narrative and enhance comprehension," it was noted. Kids may choose from a range of possibilities by asking "Hey Google, change your voice."

Google released fresh upgrades to Family Link, which provided a variety of options and aids in keeping families safer online, last month.

Parents may now view all of their kids on a single map with their device locations thanks to an upgrade to the "Location tab." Additionally, the business noted in a blog post, parents may enable notifications to be informed when their child enters or exits a certain location, such as school or soccer practise.

Also Read | Google bids final goodbye to Hangouts, upgrades to Google Chat

These new parental control options will only appear for your child's Google account that's managed using Family Link. You must also have Voice Match enabled across your Assistant devices for some of the features to work.