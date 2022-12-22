Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google adds 'purchase request' feature to buy or deny kids’ purchases; Know details

    Google has added the new ‘Purchase Requests’ feature that will provide family managers the option to approve or deny children’s purchases. Purchase Requests will make it easier for families to safely purchase both paid apps and in-app purchases.

    Google add purchase request feature to buy or deny kids purchases know details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 22, 2022, 12:42 PM IST

    Google has introduced Purchase Requests, a new method that enables parents to supervise their children's purchases. New buying alternatives have been added to the company's revised support website.

    "If you are the family manager in the family group, you may select the parameters for purchase clearance for any family member," according to the company's website. It further said, "if you are a parent in the family group, you can select the purchase permission settings for family members whose accounts are controlled using Family Link."

    Also Read | Google's new multisearch featured introduced in India; Here's how to use it

    Go to the website to configure the approval parameters. Choose a kid. Select Purchase & download approvals under Controls > Content Restrictions > Google Play. Select the kind of purchase authorization you wish to grant.

    You have the authority to accept or reject requests for material from Google Play, thanks to Google. The family manager receives an email receipt when a transaction is completed through Google Play's billing system. You can manage approvals for recommended apps you download in Google Kids Space separately in the Google Kids Space settings.

    Also Read | Google's latest feature will help users read handwritten doctor prescriptions

    Google recently held its eighth edition of Google for India event in New Delhi. The event focussed on AI-focussed initiatives in real life scenarios. In order to provide a more inclusive experience for many more Indian language users, Google has also set a goal to create a single, unified model that can handle over 100 Indian languages in both voice and text. A cutting-edge AI and machine learning model that can recognise and highlight medications in handwritten prescriptions was recently unveiled by Google.

    Also Read | Google for India 2022: Check out top 6 tech announcements that Sundar Pichai made

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2022, 12:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Want a FREE Nothing Phone 1 CEO Carl Pei shares all details to win it gcw

    Want a FREE Nothing Phone (1)? CEO Carl Pei shares all details to win it

    Google new multisearch featured introduced in India Here is how to use it gcw

    Google's new multisearch featured introduced in India; Here's how to use it

    Apple may cancel or postpone cheaper iPhone SE 4 Know all details here gcw

    Apple may cancel or postpone cheaper iPhone SE 4; Know all details here

    Infinix releases Infinix Zero Ultra Infinix Zero 20 launched Know all about price specs other details gcw

    Infinix releases Infinix Zero Ultra, Infinix Zero 20 launched; Know all about price, specs, other details

    Instagram allows users to create their own 2022 recap reel Here is how you can make one gcw

    Instagram allows users to create their own 2022 recap reel; Here's how you can make one

    Recent Stories

    Jhoome Jo: SRK and Deepika Padukone's killer moves with Arijit Singh's vocals are a visual-treat vma

    Jhoome Jo: SRK and Deepika Padukone's killer moves with Arijit Singh's vocals are a visual-treat

    football efl carabao cup manchester united vs burnley fans compare marcus rashford to cristiano ronaldo after stunning goal snt

    EFL Cup: 'Who needs Ronaldo?' Man United fans compare Rashford to former icon after stunner against Burnley

    football Nobody can doubt Lionel Messi there as the greatest of all time - Pep Guardiola-ayh

    'Nobody can doubt Lionel Messi's there as the greatest of all time' - Pep Guardiola

    Tesla plans to layoff employees in early 2023, freezes hiring: Report - adt

    Tesla plans to layoff employees in early 2023, freezes hiring: Report

    Karnataka Panchamasali Lingayat community members hold footmarch in Belagavi demands more reservation seats AJR

    Karnataka: Panchamasali Lingayat community members hold footmarch in Belagavi; demands more reservation seats

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon