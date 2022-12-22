Google adds 'purchase request' feature to buy or deny kids’ purchases; Know details

Google has added the new ‘Purchase Requests’ feature that will provide family managers the option to approve or deny children’s purchases. Purchase Requests will make it easier for families to safely purchase both paid apps and in-app purchases.

Google has introduced Purchase Requests, a new method that enables parents to supervise their children's purchases. New buying alternatives have been added to the company's revised support website.

"If you are the family manager in the family group, you may select the parameters for purchase clearance for any family member," according to the company's website. It further said, "if you are a parent in the family group, you can select the purchase permission settings for family members whose accounts are controlled using Family Link."

Also Read | Google's new multisearch featured introduced in India; Here's how to use it

Go to the website to configure the approval parameters. Choose a kid. Select Purchase & download approvals under Controls > Content Restrictions > Google Play. Select the kind of purchase authorization you wish to grant.

You have the authority to accept or reject requests for material from Google Play, thanks to Google. The family manager receives an email receipt when a transaction is completed through Google Play's billing system. You can manage approvals for recommended apps you download in Google Kids Space separately in the Google Kids Space settings.

Also Read | Google's latest feature will help users read handwritten doctor prescriptions

Google recently held its eighth edition of Google for India event in New Delhi. The event focussed on AI-focussed initiatives in real life scenarios. In order to provide a more inclusive experience for many more Indian language users, Google has also set a goal to create a single, unified model that can handle over 100 Indian languages in both voice and text. A cutting-edge AI and machine learning model that can recognise and highlight medications in handwritten prescriptions was recently unveiled by Google.

Also Read | Google for India 2022: Check out top 6 tech announcements that Sundar Pichai made