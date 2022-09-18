Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google accidentally transferred Rs 2 crore to a hacker, here's what happened next

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 18, 2022, 11:53 AM IST

    A few weeks ago, Google accidentally sent Rs. 2 crore to the hacker Sam Curry and forgot to request it back. Sam Curry informed Google about the error via Twitter. By naming Google in his post, he declared that it was acceptable if Google didn't want the information returned. Later, Google acknowledged that the money had been given to him in error, describing it as a "human error."

    Days after he received it, Sam Curry posted the screenshot of the same on Twitter saying, “It's been a little over 3 weeks since Google randomly sent me $249,999 and I still haven't heard anything on the support ticket. Is there any way we could get in touch @Google."

    According to reports, Curry is a staff security engineer for an Omaha-based business who dabbles in bug bounty hunting. Many businesses compensate employees financially when they discover bugs or security holes in their software. Curry claimed to have previously performed bug bounty hunting for Google, but he had no idea why the tech giant had now handed him money.

    "Due to a mistake made by a team member, a payment was recently issued to the incorrect party. We appreciate that the impacted partner swiftly informed us of the issue, and we are working to fix it," a Google spokesperson said. Curry said he hadn't yet spent the money, and a Google spokeswoman stated the corporation does plan to recover it.

    Last Updated Sep 18, 2022, 11:53 AM IST
