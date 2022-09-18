Google accidentally transferred Rs 2 crore to a hacker, here's what happened next

Google has unintentionally transferred Rs. 2 crore to a hacker, Sam Curry a few weeks back and forgot to ask for it back. Sam Curry used Twitter to alert Google to the mistake.g on the support ticket. Is there any way we could get in touch @Google."

Days after he received it, Sam Curry posted the screenshot of the same on Twitter saying, “It's been a little over 3 weeks since Google randomly sent me $249,999 and I still haven't heard anything on the support ticket. Is there any way we could get in touch @Google."

According to reports, Curry is a staff security engineer for an Omaha-based business who dabbles in bug bounty hunting. Many businesses compensate employees financially when they discover bugs or security holes in their software. Curry claimed to have previously performed bug bounty hunting for Google, but he had no idea why the tech giant had now handed him money.

"Due to a mistake made by a team member, a payment was recently issued to the incorrect party. We appreciate that the impacted partner swiftly informed us of the issue, and we are working to fix it," a Google spokesperson said. Curry said he hadn't yet spent the money, and a Google spokeswoman stated the corporation does plan to recover it.