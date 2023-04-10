Google accidentally paid Rs 80,000 to some users; Check out all details

Due to a glitch, Google Pay credited up to USD 1,000 (Rs 81,000 approx) in some users' G-Pay accounts. The same has been confirmed by the company as well. Here are all the details.

Some Google Pay users got paid by Google all thanks to a glitch in the mobile payment app recently. Many of those fortunate individuals expressed their joy on Reddit, claiming to have received up to Rs 88,000 in their Google Pay accounts.

The odd thing is that some of them were using a Google Pixel phone, so some of them even wanted to double-check if they had received the money from their friends or family. It turns out that Google had a mistake that caused money to be unintentionally delivered to Google Pay customers.

A tipster disclosed the information of this bug, claiming to have received $46 in incentives in his Google Pay account as a result of "dogfooding the Google Pay Remittance experience." This is part of Google's testing process, in which the business allows its workers to test unreleased features before they are made available to the public.

These employees are then paid for testing the features which come in the form of rewards and in this case the features it seems were linked to Google Pay. With this glitch, this money was received by employees and people out of Google’s internal network.

Some of these people also received an email from Google telling them of the error, which is why they received the money by accident. While it is possible that some non-Pixel phone users received it as well, given that these awards are provided to workers, who in most cases would be using a Pixel phone, it seems probable that the majority of these inadvertent prizes were sent to Pixel users.

Google has informed these users that they will attempt to revoke the payment. The email started off by talking about the error and mentions how the payment has been reversed in some cases.

It reads, "You received this email because an unintended cash credit was deposited to your Google Pay account. The Issue has since been resolved and where possible, the credit has been reversed."

