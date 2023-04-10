Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google accidentally paid Rs 80,000 to some users; Check out all details

    Due to a glitch, Google Pay credited up to USD 1,000 (Rs 81,000 approx) in some users' G-Pay accounts. The same has been confirmed by the company as well. Here are all the details.

    Google accidentally paid Rs 80,000 to some users through Gpay Check out all details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 10, 2023, 7:03 PM IST

    Some Google Pay users got paid by Google all thanks to a glitch in the mobile payment app recently. Many of those fortunate individuals expressed their joy on Reddit, claiming to have received up to Rs 88,000 in their Google Pay accounts.

    The odd thing is that some of them were using a Google Pixel phone, so some of them even wanted to double-check if they had received the money from their friends or family. It turns out that Google had a mistake that caused money to be unintentionally delivered to Google Pay customers.

    A tipster disclosed the information of this bug, claiming to have received $46 in incentives in his Google Pay account as a result of "dogfooding the Google Pay Remittance experience." This is part of Google's testing process, in which the business allows its workers to test unreleased features before they are made available to the public.

    Also Read | Lava Blaze 2 with 13MP dual rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery launched in India; Check out all details

    These employees are then paid for testing the features which come in the form of rewards and in this case the features it seems were linked to Google Pay. With this glitch, this money was received by employees and people out of Google’s internal network.

    Some of these people also received an email from Google telling them of the error, which is why they received the money by accident. While it is possible that some non-Pixel phone users received it as well, given that these awards are provided to workers, who in most cases would be using a Pixel phone, it seems probable that the majority of these inadvertent prizes were sent to Pixel users.

    Also Read | 5 major changes you may see in Apple iPhone 15 Pro

    Google has informed these users that they will attempt to revoke the payment.  The email started off by talking about the error and mentions how the payment has been reversed in some cases.

    It reads, "You received this email because an unintended cash credit was deposited to your Google Pay account. The Issue has since been resolved and where possible, the credit has been reversed."

    Also Read | Rs 42 lakh rent, ‘no entry’ for rivals & more: Know all about Apple's first retail store in India

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2023, 7:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lava Blaze 2 with 13MP dual rear cameras 5000mAh battery launched in India Check out all details gcw

    Lava Blaze 2 with 13MP dual rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery launched in India; Check out all details

    5 major changes you may see in Apple iPhone 15 Pro gcw

    5 major changes you may see in Apple iPhone 15 Pro

    Rs 42 lakh rent no entry for rivals and more know all about Apple first retail store in India gcw

    Rs 42 lakh rent, ‘no entry’ for rivals & more: Know all about Apple's first retail store in India

    Xiaomi 13 Ultra likely to launch on April 18 Here is what you can expect gcw

    Xiaomi 13 Ultra likely to launch on April 18; Here's what you can expect

    Did you know AI can crack more than 50 per cent passwords in less than 60 seconds reveals report what an ideal password should have gcw

    Did you know AI can crack more than 50% passwords in less than 60 seconds?

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023, DC vs MI preview: Delhi Capitals-Mumbai Indians location, venue, date, time, where to watch live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, DC vs MI: In search of maiden triumph, Delhi and Mumbai expect local talent to deliver

    No one can encroach even pin's tip worth of our land': Union Home Minister Amit Shah AJR

    'No one can encroach even pin's tip worth of our land': Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    IPL 2023: As Hardik Pandya undergoes intense workout, wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya enjoy in the swimming pool (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: As Pandya undergoes intense workout, wife Natasa and son Agastya enjoy in the swimming pool (WATCH)

    Aamna Sharif sets mercury boiling in these sexy photos (SEE PICTURES) AHA

    Aamna Sharif sets mercury boiling in these sexy photos (SEE PICTURES)

    Tata Motors teases upcoming Nexon Facelift ahead of official debut watch gcw

    Tata Motors teases upcoming Nexon Facelift ahead of official debut | Watch

    Recent Videos

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon