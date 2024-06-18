GOOD news! WhatsApp will soon allow you to transcribe voice notes into text in Hindi, other languages

The transcribe feature is essentially a convenient way of getting a text note for the audio chat word-by-word. These are primarily useful when you record conversations and don’t want to spend hours writing them down. WhatsApp is planning to give you that for the voice notes in a future update.

WhatsApp voice notes come in handy when people don’t want to write long texts and are able to share their views in audio format. It will soon be possible to convert these voice notes into text using the messaging app's new transcription tool, which will enable you to translate the same audio discussion into many languages including Hindi, Russian, and more.

Internal testing of the new functionality has been conducted using the latest Android version 2.24.7.8 beta. "WhatsApp is working on adding a new language selection area for voice transcripts; this feature will be available in a future version.

Users will be able to select from a selection of languages in this area, which currently includes Hindi, English, Spanish, Portuguese (Brazil), and Russian. Additional languages may be added in the future. A programme will be downloaded to facilitate the transcribing process after selecting a language, according to information provided by WeBetaInfo in this report.

For instance, if you have sent a note sharing the direction to your house, WhatsApp will help you define the details in text, and even transcribe in multiple languages which can be selected from the Transcript Language section that will be added in a future update.

The most important aspect of the innovation is that WhatsApp will download a package to make sure the conversation transcription takes place on the device itself, without sending the data to a different server for processing. WhatsApp is taking this action to guarantee that voice notes, chats, and transcriptions are protected by end-to-end encryption.





