GOOD NEWS! LinkedIn brings new AI feature that can write resumes, cover letters for you

LinkedIn has been actively expanding its learning resources to support professionals in adapting to evolving job markets. The platform adds 60 new courses every week, with 800 courses specifically focusing on AI.

LinkedIn is the most recent site to implement this technology, launching an AI-driven function meant to help users with resume modification, job seeking, and getting guidance from AI chatbots. Through the use of AI, this project by the well-known job search portal seeks to streamline the job-hunting process. There is a catch, though: the AI-powered function will initially only be offered to LinkedIn Premium members globally and in English.

It is anticipated that this innovation will streamline job applications and improve user experience on the platform. Not only that, but users will also be able to save a tonne of time and effort by using the AI tool to improve and polish their cover letters and resumes. To make their applications stand out to hiring managers, premium customers may submit their resumes and instantly receive personalised advice based on job posts.

Aside from that, LinkedIn is starting to develop the pilot AI personas of a few professionals in addition to employing AI to assist users in finding employment. Additionally, users will be able to speak with them to get additional information on business-related subjects. This functionality will resemble Meta's chatbots that are based on celebrities quite a bit.

In a blog post, Tomer Cohen, who is the Chief Product Officer at LinkedIn, said, “The responses you’ll receive are trained by experts and represent a blend of insights that are personalised to each learner’s unique needs. While human professional coaches remain invaluable, these tools provide a great starting point. Our initial pilot includes instructors like Alicia Reece, Anil Gupta, Dr. Gemma Leigh Roberts, and Lisa Gates.”

