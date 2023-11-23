Gmail update: You will soon be able block spam mails easily

The US-based tech giant Google is reportedly introducing a new unsubscribe button in the Gmail Android app, making it simpler to opt out of spam emails. It is currently not widely available, and there is no information regarding its availability on iOS devices.

The Gmail unsubscribe button is under development in the most recent version of the Gmail app for Android, according to AssembleDebug on TheSpAndroid. You may unsubscribe from receiving future emails by pressing the Unsubscribe button, which is next to the sender's details.

According to the report, if Gmail on desktop detects an unsubscribe link in a message, it may now automatically add an unsubscribe button to the message. You only need to click the button to cease getting unsolicited emails. On a mobile device, locate the unsubscribe option by tapping the three-dot menu symbol.

AssembleDebug claims that emails will include an obvious "Unsubscribe" button so you can quickly choose not to receive them. According to the source, the most recent version of Gmail (number 2023.11.12) for Android handsets will have this capability.

Meanwhile, Google has also expanded the support for its car crash detection feature to more countries, which now includes India. Similar to Apple's functionality for iPhones, Google is now supporting a limited number of Android phones with its auto accident detection technology.

Car crash detection, as the name implies, uses your Android phone's sensors to detect crashes and sounds a warning if one occurs. By providing auto collision detection in India, Google is demonstrating its commitment to the nation, where it also intends to begin producing the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro by the beginning of 2024.

