    Gmail update: You will soon be able block spam mails easily

    The US-based tech giant Google is reportedly introducing a new unsubscribe button in the Gmail Android app, making it simpler to opt out of spam emails. It is currently not widely available, and there is no information regarding its availability on iOS devices.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 23, 2023, 12:01 PM IST

    Are you annoyed by unsolicited or commercial emails from online retailers? It has been claimed that Google, the massive US internet company, is adding a new unsubscribe option to the Gmail Android app, which will make it easier to choose not to receive spam emails.

    There is presently no information on the availability of the Gmail unsubscribe button feature for iOS devices, and it is not generally available.

    The Gmail unsubscribe button is under development in the most recent version of the Gmail app for Android, according to AssembleDebug on TheSpAndroid. You may unsubscribe from receiving future emails by pressing the Unsubscribe button, which is next to the sender's details.

     

    Also Read | Microsoft unveils Outlook Lite with SMS, local language support for Indian users

    According to the report, if Gmail on desktop detects an unsubscribe link in a message, it may now automatically add an unsubscribe button to the message. You only need to click the button to cease getting unsolicited emails. On a mobile device, locate the unsubscribe option by tapping the three-dot menu symbol.

    AssembleDebug claims that emails will include an obvious "Unsubscribe" button so you can quickly choose not to receive them. According to the source, the most recent version of Gmail (number 2023.11.12) for Android handsets will have this capability.

    Meanwhile, Google has also expanded the support for its car crash detection feature to more countries, which now includes India. Similar to Apple's functionality for iPhones, Google is now supporting a limited number of Android phones with its auto accident detection technology.

    Also Read | 'Sound on': ChatGPT Voice feature is now free for all; Here's how you can use it

    Car crash detection, as the name implies, uses your Android phone's sensors to detect crashes and sounds a warning if one occurs. By providing auto collision detection in India, Google is demonstrating its commitment to the nation, where it also intends to begin producing the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro by the beginning of 2024.
     

