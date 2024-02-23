Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Gmail is shutting down in 2024? Here's what tech giant said

    While Google hasn’t officially made any comment on this rumour, Gmail has used its social clout to put away the concerns of its users, with a simple post on X which says, “Gmail is here to stay.” 

    Gmail is shutting down in 2024 Here is what tech giant said gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 23, 2024, 2:38 PM IST

    This week, Gmail has been trending on social media due to an odd rumor that said Google was about to shut down the well-known mailing service. People's outrage at this revelation is not surprising, which explains why the site has been trending—and for all the wrong reasons.

    What is the actual situation here? Is Gmail going down? Gmail has utilized its social media power to allay user worries despite Google's official silence on the matter. In a straightforward post on X, the company states, "Gmail is here to stay."

    Imagine the unquestionable degree of fear that the market would experience if Google decided to shut down Gmail. Gmail is not limited to individual users; Google provides customized Gmail IDs to its business clients as well.

    Not only that, but Gmail IDs are also used to log in to third-party apps. And of course, we can't forget about using Gmail IDs to access Android phones. On days like these, millions of people will fear for their digital lives, which will give authorities even more motivation to discourage relying too heavily on a single app.

    Because Google has a recent history of shutting down products at random, it has made it easier to believe in these rumors. Google has decided to stop supporting Stadia, one of their most recent offerings, which has left thousands of Stadia gamers perplexed. Google will continue to discontinue product support, but it will be quite surprising if the firm decides to close Gmail anytime soon.

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2024, 2:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Google halts user-generated images on Gemini AI over controversial depiction of Nazi-era troops snt

    Google halts user-generated images on Gemini AI over controversial depiction of Nazi-era troops

    ChatGPT generates 'meaningless words' for over 16 hours, developer calls it 'haunted' snt

    ChatGPT generates 'meaningless words' for over 16 hours, developer calls it 'haunted'

    AI experts and leaders call for tighter regulations to combat deepfakes; open letter gains over 750 signatures snt

    AI experts and leaders call for tighter regulations to combat deepfakes; open letter gains over 750 signatures

    After Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta joins neural tech race; developing device to read brain signals snt

    After Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta joins neural tech race; developing device to read brain signals

    Explained Why ISRO's CE20 cryogenic engine test success is huge leap towards Gaganyaan

    Explained: Why ISRO's CE20 cryogenic engine test success is huge leap towards Gaganyaan

    Recent Stories

    Dengue in India: Know challenges and concerns about mosquito-borne viral disease RBA

    Dengue in India: Know challenges and concerns about mosquito-borne viral disease

    Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani radiate joy in traditional attires as they return to Mumbai [PICTURES] ATG

    Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani radiate joy in traditional attires as they return to Mumbai [PICTURES]

    How to order food on online using IRCTC e-catering portal rkn

    How to order food on online using IRCTC e-catering portal

    Haryana Budget 2024-25: Ex-gratia for martyr's kin doubled to Rs 1 cr, interest waiver on crop loans announced snt

    Haryana Budget 2024-25: Ex-gratia for martyr's kin doubled to Rs 1 cr, interest waiver on crop loans announced

    Football ISL 2023-24: Coach Khalid Jamil lauds Jamshedpur FC players after win over East Bengal FC; WATCH highlights osf

    ISL 2023-24: Coach Khalid Jamil lauds Jamshedpur FC players after win over East Bengal FC; WATCH highlights

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon