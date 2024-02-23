Gmail is shutting down in 2024? Here's what tech giant said

While Google hasn’t officially made any comment on this rumour, Gmail has used its social clout to put away the concerns of its users, with a simple post on X which says, “Gmail is here to stay.”

This week, Gmail has been trending on social media due to an odd rumor that said Google was about to shut down the well-known mailing service. People's outrage at this revelation is not surprising, which explains why the site has been trending—and for all the wrong reasons.

What is the actual situation here? Is Gmail going down? Gmail has utilized its social media power to allay user worries despite Google's official silence on the matter. In a straightforward post on X, the company states, "Gmail is here to stay."

Imagine the unquestionable degree of fear that the market would experience if Google decided to shut down Gmail. Gmail is not limited to individual users; Google provides customized Gmail IDs to its business clients as well.

Not only that, but Gmail IDs are also used to log in to third-party apps. And of course, we can't forget about using Gmail IDs to access Android phones. On days like these, millions of people will fear for their digital lives, which will give authorities even more motivation to discourage relying too heavily on a single app.

Because Google has a recent history of shutting down products at random, it has made it easier to believe in these rumors. Google has decided to stop supporting Stadia, one of their most recent offerings, which has left thousands of Stadia gamers perplexed. Google will continue to discontinue product support, but it will be quite surprising if the firm decides to close Gmail anytime soon.