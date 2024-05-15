Getting spam calls? Google is working on new detection feature to tackle it

Google is developing a new scam detection feature to tackle phone scams. The feature, powered by Gemini Nano, aims to alert users about potential scam calls in real-time. Currently, Gemini Nano is supported only on select devices, including the Google Pixel 8 Pro and Samsung S24 series, limiting its applicability to a subset of Android users.

Tired of getting spam calls? Google is finally working on a spam detection function to combat telephone frauds. Google has taken substantial steps to safeguard Android users against phone frauds. At the recent I/O developer conference, they announced plans for a novel call monitoring tool. This functionality is provided by Gemini Nano, a reduced version of Google's robust language model. The new function attempts to notify customers of suspected scam calls in real time and advise them to terminate them.

The call monitoring tool tackles a major issue in today's digital landscape: the growing number of phone scammers that target naïve people. These scams sometimes include fraudsters impersonating as bank personnel or authority people in order to get sensitive information or pressure victims into sending money immediately. Recognising the need for proactive efforts to tackle this danger, Google created a solution that uses its powerful language model to detect fraudulent language and conversation patterns that are suggestive of scam calls.

According to The Verge, Gemini Nano runs both locally and offline, guaranteeing that all calls are monitored immediately on the user's smartphone. This strategy prioritises user privacy while providing real-time notifications for problematic calls. For example, if a caller seeks personal information such as passwords or card PINs, or encourages the user to make urgent payments via atypical ways like as gift cards, Gemini Nano would immediately send an alert, allowing users to protect themselves against such scammers.

Google emphasises that customers will have the choice to opt in to use the fraud detection technology, giving them more control over their experience. While the precise release date for this feature is unknown, Google has promised to share additional details "later this year," demonstrating its commitment to providing a thorough solution to combat phone frauds efficiently.

Despite continued attempts to increase awareness and educate consumers about the hazards of phone scammers, the threat remains, with a large number of people globally falling prey to such schemes.

While the introduction of the call monitoring capability is a huge step forward in preventing phone scammers, its compatibility may pose obstacles to wider adoption. Gemini Nano is currently only supported on a few devices, like the Google Pixel 8 Pro and Samsung S24 series, restricting its use to a fraction of Android users.

