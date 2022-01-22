Garena Free Fire redemption codes for Saturday are here; check out how to get free skins and collection items

The game developer has released Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 22 to allow players to enjoy free in-app items.

The game developer has released Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 22 to allow players to enjoy free in-app items such as skins, virtual currencies, and collection items, among others.

Garena Free Fire, a popular battleground mobile game that has gained popularity in India after the government banned PUBG mobile India, release redeem codes daily to improve players' gaming experiences.

For the uninitiated, Garena Free Fire redeem codes are 12 digits alpha-numeric characters. To redeem and add the free rewards to their Gerena Free Fire accounts, gamers must visit the official redemption portal.

The game is available on all major stores, such as Google Play Store on Android and iOS on App Store. Besides releasing daily redeem codes, the developers of Garena Free Fire also arrange various events to provide players with free rewards such as new skins, virtual currencies, free upgrades, and more to make the game more exciting.

Here is the list of the Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 22:

GHRT YO9H I87G

FUTE 5RDR EDQF

1S2X WFDG HBFG

F34K TIFD 6S5A

GEHN GKIS 5ARF

FY6T FW34 A3QW

FH8G 7F6T SFEV

NMFK R98T 7GY6

TSFE RN5M 67LU

FDFH 2U37 TYGH

F4N5 M67Y LUOH

FRTG O987 6T5T

FFD6 S5AE DQ23

Here’s how to redeem the codes:

Step 1: Visit the official Garena Free Fire code redemption website.

Step 2: Login from a portal like Facebook, Apple, Google, Twitter, HUAWEI or VK ID.

Step 3: Type the redeem codes in the text box.

Step 4: Click on the 'OK' Button.

Step 5: Reward against the redemption code will be successfully added to your account.