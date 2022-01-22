  • Facebook
    Garena Free Fire redemption codes for Saturday are here; check out how to get free skins and collection items

    The game developer has released Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 22 to allow players to enjoy free in-app items.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 22, 2022, 10:58 AM IST
    The game developer has released Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 22 to allow players to enjoy free in-app items such as skins, virtual currencies, and collection items, among others. 

    Garena Free Fire, a popular battleground mobile game that has gained popularity in India after the government banned PUBG mobile India, release redeem codes daily to improve players' gaming experiences. 

    For the uninitiated, Garena Free Fire redeem codes are 12 digits alpha-numeric characters. To redeem and add the free rewards to their Gerena Free Fire accounts, gamers must visit the official redemption portal. 

    Also Read: TikTok, Facebook, WhatsApp, PUBG, Garena Free Fire among top downloaded apps in 2021; Check list

    The game is available on all major stores, such as Google Play Store on Android and iOS on App Store. Besides releasing daily redeem codes, the developers of Garena Free Fire also arrange various events to provide players with free rewards such as new skins, virtual currencies, free upgrades, and more to make the game more exciting. 

    Here is the list of the Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 22: 

    GHRT YO9H I87G
    FUTE 5RDR EDQF
    1S2X WFDG HBFG
    F34K TIFD 6S5A
    GEHN GKIS 5ARF
    FY6T FW34 A3QW
    FH8G 7F6T SFEV
    NMFK R98T 7GY6
    TSFE RN5M 67LU
    FDFH 2U37 TYGH
    F4N5 M67Y LUOH
    FRTG O987 6T5T
    FFD6 S5AE DQ23

    Here’s how to redeem the codes:

    Step 1: Visit the official Garena Free Fire code redemption website.

    Step 2: Login from a portal like Facebook, Apple, Google, Twitter, HUAWEI or VK ID.

    Step 3: Type the redeem codes in the text box.

    Step 4: Click on the 'OK' Button.

    Step 5: Reward against the redemption code will be successfully added to your account.

    Last Updated Jan 22, 2022, 10:59 AM IST
