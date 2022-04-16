Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 16, 2022: Don't miss these

If you are a Garena Free Fire player, you can redeem codes to make in-game items like characters, skins and weapons your own for free.

Getting free rewards sounds exciting. What if we told you that you can get tons of free gifts every day for free? If you are a Garena Free Fire player, you can redeem codes to make in-game items like characters, skins and weapons your own for free.

New redeem codes have been issued for April 16, 2022. You can view the code here and redeem it now to receive free rewards. But it needs to be noted that these codes come with an expiry date and hence you need to redeem them at the earliest. To redeem the code, you need to visit the official Garena Free Fire Redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en).

How to use it?

Although Garena Free Fire, a battle royale game, has been banned in India citing security concerns, it can still be played in other parts of the world. Also for new players in India, the game cannot be installed on their phones as it has been removed from Google Play Store and App Store. But, players who already have the game installed on their smartphone can still enjoy playing it. Garena Free Fire players who already have an account can login to Free Fire Max using their existing Free Fire account.

April 16, 2022 Garena Free Fire Redeem codes

FC3G HSU5 WI82

FY6T 4GFR BFJU

FX65 SA4R EQD2

F3BN 4R5T YOH9

FBV7 UYTG A5QE

DF23 G4RU TG76

V5TC RFXS VBEN

RK5O 6YU9 8HJN

FBYV C6DN E1R5

Also Read: iPhone 14 likely to have satellite connectivity for emergencies; All about it

Also Read: iQoo Z6 Pro 5G to launch in India on April 27; Know expected features and price

Also Read: Apple Watch series 8: Here's what might be included in latest version

Also Read: Apple working on gaming controller? Here's what new patents suggest