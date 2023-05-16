Elon Musk praises butter chicken and naan in a viral post; netizens react

Indian cuisine has fans across the world and now, billionaire Elon Musk has also joined the list. Like most Indians, Elon Musk also can't stop himself from gushing over when it comes to butter chicken and naan. Here is what he said:

With a rich history spanning a thousand years, Indian cuisine is a mixture of tastes and hues. The variety of tastes, smells, textures, and taste experiences offered by Indian cuisine as a whole is unmatched. A growing number of individuals from many nations are becoming ardent lovers of Indian cuisine as the globe becomes a global village. And now, billionaire Elon Musk has joined the list of people who enjoy Indian food.

A Twitter user Daniel shared a mouth-watering picture of butter chicken, naan and rice and wrote: ''I love basic b***h Indian food it's so insanely good.'' Reacting to the post, Musk said: "True".

It goes without saying that the Tesla CEO's one-word response has pleased Indians and other fans of Indian cuisine. While many congratulated him for complimenting Indian food on a global stage, others asked him to visit India and sample the country's traditional foods. His response has received more than 1.7 million views, 21,400 likes, and 1206 retweets since it was uploaded three hours ago.

Netizens could not keep calm as Musk tweeted in favour of Indian food to the extent that some are inviting the billionaire for a home cooked Indian meal. “I invite you for Indian food at my home," a user said.

“You don’t know Indian food till you try home-cooked traditional, ground from-scratch fare. These hotel and restaurant Indian spreads are a mere scratch on the REAL THING," commented another user.

In other news, Musk recently confirmed that Linda Yaccarino, who earlier worked at NBC, will be assuming the roles in a couple of weeks. Musk will continue to be in control of new technologies and product design, though. On the other hand, Yaccarino will be mostly concerned with commercial operations. With a new CEO leading Twitter, Musk will have more time to concentrate on Tesla. Recently, he stated in a tweet, "Obviously, bringing on Linda allows me to devote more time to Tesla, which is exactly what I will be doing."

