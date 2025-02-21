Elon Musk’s new X display picture: 'DOGEfather' look with a red chainsaw goes viral!

Elon Musk's new X profile picture features him with a chainsaw gifted by Argentinian President Javier Milei. The chainsaw, inscribed with "Viva la libertad, carajo," symbolizes Milei's commitment to reducing government size, a view Musk supports.

Elon Musk new X display picture DOGEfather look with red chainsaw goes viral gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 21, 2025, 5:47 PM IST

Elon Musk has a new display picture (dp) on X (formerly Twitter), wielding a red metallic chainsaw, being dressed up in the “DOGEfather” get up. Javier Milei, the president of Argentina, gave the chainsaw as a present, and it was inscribed with his trademark Spanish phrase, "Viva la libertad, carajo" ("Long live freedom, damn it"). At the conservative event in National Harbor, Maryland, Musk demonstrated the power tool, calling it "the chainsaw for bureaucracy."

Musk, the CEO of Tesla and the richest person in the world right now, has stated that he strongly supports Milei's libertarian views. The Argentine president, who took office in late 2023, frequently wielded a chainsaw during his campaign rallies as a symbol of his commitment to reducing government size.

A key component of the Trump administration's initiatives to reform federal bureaucracy is the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

Recently, Musk posted an AI-generated picture of himself at a desk with a DOGE nameplate, posing as "The DOGEfather" in homage to the iconic movie "The Godfather." His persona has gained traction in Washington as he exercises unprecedented authority over federal workforce reductions.

The billionaire had shared an AI-generated image depicting himself in mafia-style attire behind a DOGE nameplate, complete with a leather jacket and decorative chain, asking "Can I help you?"

And now he brought that meme into real life, dressing up, and posted his picture on the X and even made it his dp, and wrote “This is a real picture.”

