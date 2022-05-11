Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Elon Musk's Neuralink rival Synchron launches human trial of brain implant in US

    Synchron stated in a statement that its Stentrode device, which is the size of a paper clip, is implanted in the motor cortex of the brain via the jugular vein in a minimally invasive process. Once implanted, it transforms brain activity into a standardised digital language, allowing patients to accomplish ordinary tasks like as texting, emailing, online shopping, and accessing telehealth services without using their hands.

    New Delhi, First Published May 11, 2022, 10:28 AM IST

    Synchron, Elon Musk's Neuralink competitor, has begun human testing on six severely paralysed patients in the United States to enable them to manage digital gadgets hands-free using just their thoughts. Synchron, located in the United States, is an endovascular brain-computer interface firm that competes with Musk's Neuralink, which likewise intends to enable paralysed individuals to use computers and phones only through their brain processes.

    Synchron stated in a statement that its Stentrode device, which is the size of a paper clip, is implanted in the motor cortex of the brain via the jugular vein in a minimally invasive process. Once implanted, it transforms brain activity into a standardised digital language, allowing patients to accomplish ordinary tasks like as texting, emailing, online shopping, and accessing telehealth services without using their hands.

    Six individuals with severe paralysis will be enrolled in the company's upcoming clinical trial in New York and Pittsburgh. The gadget has previously been implanted and tested in four Australian patients, and this is the first time it will be evaluated in the United States. According to the business, the experiment on Australian patients proved that the technology is safe.

    The latest studies are "a big milestone for those living with paralysis," according to Tom Oxley, CEO and creator of Synchron.

    Instead of drilling into the skull, the Stentrode is fed into a patient's vein until it reaches the brain. The gadget stretches to line the vessel wall and is made of a net-like material with 16 sensors attached. That gadget is linked to a chest-mounted electronic device, which converts brain impulses from the motor cortex, the region of the brain that creates signals for movement, into orders for a laptop computer.

    Synchron is the only business that has received FDA authorisation to conduct clinical studies of a permanently implanted BCI. The company's innovative BCI technology uses blood arteries as natural highways to the brain. If the Stentrode brain implant is effective, it might be commercialised as a commercial product to help paralysis sufferers restore their independence and quality of life.

    The company's latest clinical study, Command, is being undertaken under the FDA's first investigational device exemption (IDE). An IDE authorises the use of a device in a clinical research to collect data on its safety and efficacy.

    Last Updated May 11, 2022, 10:28 AM IST
