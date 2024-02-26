Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Elon Musk buys new Windows Laptop and he is not so happy with it; Check out his tweet

    World's second richest person, Elon Musk, recently bought a new laptop and discovered that he could not use it without an Microsoft account (MSA). He wrote on X that if logging in via a Microsoft account is the only way to login into computers then it the company's AI (Copilot) access to user data.

    First Published Feb 26, 2024, 3:11 PM IST

    If you have been following Elon Musk on X (earlier called Twitter), you would know that he is quite active on the social media platform. Musk is never short of something to say, whether it's sharing significant company developments, addressing trolls—or occasionally acting as one—joking about with staff, or sharing his opinions on various topics. Additionally, Musk has been experiencing trouble with a Windows laptop, according to a recent tweet he sent out.

    In fact, the X boss is so unhappy with his purchase that he took to Twitter to criticize Microsoft. What precisely is Musk objecting about, then? The need for a Microsoft account must be created in order to use Windows.

    In a tweet, Musk shared how he bought a new laptop and that he can't access it without creating a Microsoft account. The tech mogul elaborated that he doesn't wish to "give Microsoft AI the access to his computer" and thus, doesn't want to set up a Microsoft account.

    "Just bought a new PC laptop and it won’t let me use it unless I create a Microsoft account, which also means giving their AI access to my computer! This is messed up. There used to be an option to skip signing into or creating a Microsoft account. Are you seeing this too?," he wrote.

    In response to Musk's post, a number of his fans have commented. Some are telling him there's a solution around this issue, while others are just pleading with him to "buy Microsoft." Musk has already expressed dissatisfaction with Microsoft. The tech tycoon had charged the business with "controlling OpenAI" last year.

    Microsoft first started test-driving the MSA requirement in a Windows 11 Insider build back in February of 2022 to provide a "smooth user experience" and "improved security".
     

