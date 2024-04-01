'Don't be a fanboy...': boAt's new ad campaign takes dig at Apple; netizens react (WATCH)

India’s fastest-growing audio wearable brand ‘boAt’ has launched a new advertising campaign targeting trillion-dollar tech behemoth Apple. The “Don’t be a Fanboy” campaign signals the company’s intent to position itself as a viable alternative to the premium American brand in the earwear segment.

Innovation is a typical tactic used by businesses to get an advantage in a fiercely competitive market. Numerous businesses use distinctive strategies to attract clients and obtain a competitive advantage. Comparably, the electronics company boAt recently made fun of the tech behemoth Apple by urging consumers to "think better" and convert from Apple AirPods to boAt's new offerings.

The corporation referred to items in the ad without mentioning names explicitly by utilizing phrases like "i," "pro-max," and the social awareness associated with Apple. The electronics manufacturer added a cheeky message to the new commercial, further reinforcing the suggestion that it is directed targeting Apple. Although the brand's inventiveness in the ad was well received by many, other users were not thrilled.

In the commercial, the business positions itself as a premium US tech giant's rival in the wireless earwear market. In the "Don't be a Fanboy" video shared by the company on X, a proud "boAthead" member is shown with a family of devoted "Fanboys", which signifies Apple. The advertisement highlights the features of boAt's new products through humour and subtly criticising the family's devotion to legacy features and products of Apple AirPods and other products.

"No fruits were damaged during the production of this movie. It's time to give an Indian brand an international competitive edge. Be a boAthead instead of a fanboy," boAt stated in a disclaimer on its most recent X commercial.

The video sparked an online debate, with some commenters applauding boAt's inventiveness and others denouncing it as a new low in marketing tactics.

Social media users differed greatly over the fact that Apple and boAt serve quite different clientele. Many said that the commercial was nothing more than a publicity stunt.