Did you know AI can crack more than 50% passwords in less than 60 seconds?

A recent study finds that over 50 per cent of commonly used passwords can be cracked by AI. This can be done in under a minute. However, passwords that had a mix of characters and symbols took longer to detect.

Although it may seem strange, AI can quickly crack your password with the aid of many tools. Although we have highly praised AI for making our lives easier and providing us with alternatives for everything, technological innovation is not always to our benefit. What if a second individual had access to all of your private information, including the specifics of your bank account? This might be intimidating because there are people out there that can access your information and hack passwords using various AI techniques.

According to a Home Security Heroes research, AI can quickly guess about 51% of all popular passwords in less than a minute. Aside from that, the AI broke 65% of the typical passwords in less than an hour, while 81% took less than a month. Before presenting the results, the business ran a list of 15,680,000 passwords via an AI tool called PassGAN.

According to the study, "passwords longer than 18 characters are said to be and considered safe against tools like PassGAN because it would take the tool at least ten months to figure out an 18-character password that only used numbers." According to the study, cracking a password with special symbols, uppercase and lowercase characters would take 6 quintillion years.

According to the research, one should utilise distinctive symbols and numbers in their passwords since they are more difficult to decipher than plain numbers alone, which might take only a few minutes. A ten-letter mixed-case password would take four weeks to crack compared to a ten-letter password made up entirely of lowercase characters, according to the study.

According to the document, the organisation has also given a list that protects your password security: Make use of at least 15 characters; Avoid using apparent passwords and use both capital and lowercase letters.