CrowdStrike users BEWARE! India's cyber security agency issues warning after recent Microsoft outage
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued an advisory warning against phishing attack campaigns targeting users impacted by the recent Microsoft Windows outage. Microsoft Windows suffered a worldwide outage due to a faulty update to the CrowdStrike Falcon Sensor software.
According to CERT-In's advice, there have been allegations of a persistent phishing effort that targets users of CrowdStrike and uses the worldwide tech outage problem as cover for its nefarious operations. These include, among other things, calling consumers and pretending to be from CrowdStrike assistance, sending phishing emails, and offering software scripts that promise to automatically fix the content update problem.
The advisory further states that scammers are using this issue to distribute trojan malware pretending to be recovery tools. These attack campaigns, it says, could entice an unsuspected user to install unidentified malware, which could lead to sensitive data leakage, system crashes and data loss.
Further, the CERT-In lists URLs that organizations may consider configuring their firewall rules to block connections to. These include:
- crowdstrike.phpartnersHorg
- crowdstrike0dayMcom
- crowdstrikebluescreen[.]corn
- crowdstrike-bsod[.]com
- crowdstrikeupdate[.]com
- crowdstrikebsod[.]corn
- www.crowdstrike0day[.]com
- www.fix-crowdstrike-bsod[.]com
- crowdstrikeoutage[.]info
- www.microsoftcrowdstrike[.]corn
- crowdstrikeodayINcom
- crowdstrike[.]buzz
- www.crowdstriketoken[.]com
- www.crowdstrikefix[.]com
- fix-crowdstrike-apocalypse[.]com
- microsoftcrowdstrike[.]com
- crowdstrikedoomsday[.]com
- crowdstrikedown[.]com
- whatiscrowdstrike[.]corn
- crowdstrike-helpdesk[.]corn
- crowdstrikefixMcorn
- fix-crowdstrike-bsodHcorn
- crowdstrikedown[.]site
- crowdstuck[.]org
- crowdfalcon-immed-update[.]com
- crowdstriketoken[.]com
- crowdstrikeclaim[.]com
- crowdstrikeblueteam[.]corn
- crowdstrike-office365Hcom
- crowdstrikefix[.]zip
- crowdstrikereport[.]com