CrowdStrike users BEWARE! India's cyber security agency issues warning after recent Microsoft outage

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued an advisory warning against phishing attack campaigns targeting users impacted by the recent Microsoft Windows outage. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology oversees the national cyber security organisation, CERT-In. An error in the CrowdStrike Falcon Sensor software upgrade caused a global outage for Microsoft Windows. As a result, the Microsoft Windows operating system crashed, affecting systems in hospitals, banks, and aeroplanes all around the world.

According to CERT-In's advice, there have been allegations of a persistent phishing effort that targets users of CrowdStrike and uses the worldwide tech outage problem as cover for its nefarious operations. These include, among other things, calling consumers and pretending to be from CrowdStrike assistance, sending phishing emails, and offering software scripts that promise to automatically fix the content update problem.

The advisory further states that scammers are using this issue to distribute trojan malware pretending to be recovery tools. These attack campaigns, it says, could entice an unsuspected user to install unidentified malware, which could lead to sensitive data leakage, system crashes and data loss.

Additionally, the CERT-In provides a list of URLs that businesses should think about blocking connections to when setting up their firewall rules. These include:

crowdstrike.phpartnersHorg

crowdstrike0dayMcom

crowdstrikebluescreen[.]corn

crowdstrike-bsod[.]com

crowdstrikeupdate[.]com

crowdstrikebsod[.]corn

www.crowdstrike0day[.]com

www.fix-crowdstrike-bsod[.]com

crowdstrikeoutage[.]info

www.microsoftcrowdstrike[.]corn

crowdstrikeodayINcom

crowdstrike[.]buzz

www.crowdstriketoken[.]com

www.crowdstrikefix[.]com

fix-crowdstrike-apocalypse[.]com

microsoftcrowdstrike[.]com

crowdstrikedoomsday[.]com

crowdstrikedown[.]com

whatiscrowdstrike[.]corn

crowdstrike-helpdesk[.]corn

crowdstrikefixMcorn

fix-crowdstrike-bsodHcorn

crowdstrikedown[.]site

crowdstuck[.]org

crowdfalcon-immed-update[.]com

crowdstriketoken[.]com

crowdstrikeclaim[.]com

crowdstrikeblueteam[.]corn

crowdstrike-office365Hcom

crowdstrikefix[.]zip

crowdstrikereport[.]com



