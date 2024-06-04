BREAKING: ChatGPT down for several users on LS Election 2024 Results day, OpenAI says investigating issue

OpenAI's viral generative AI chatbot, ChatGPT, was down for several users across the world and for Indians on Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results and people were posting on social media about how they couldn't access the tool.

According to OpenAI, it has interfered with clandestine efforts meant to manipulate Indian elections through the use of AI models. This information was made available just four days before the 2024 Lok Sabha Election results are expected to be announced.

Flagged in May, the activity targeting Indian polls was highlighted in the report, which also identifies the "network was operated by STOIC, a political campaign management firm in Israel." The OpenAI report highlights campaigns utilizing AI for covert operations aimed at manipulating public opinion or influencing political outcomes.

