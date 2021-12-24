Buying an online teaching app for your child? Do read this government advisory

The most important aspect pointed out by the government is that the offer of free services that are promised by some companies has to be carefully evaluated.

Think hard before you sign up for your child's future. That is the message that the Narendra Modi government is sending to students and all stakeholders in school education before they decide upon opting for online content and coaching being offered by a host of Ed-tech companies. The Education Ministry has released a set of Dos and Don'ts with regard to this.

Among the points mentioned, the most important aspect pointed out by the government is that the offer of free services that are promised by some companies has to be carefully evaluated. The need for issuing an advisory arose after the Department of School Education and Literacy took cognizance of reports that some Ed-tech companies have been luring parents on the pretext of offering free services and getting the Electronic Fund Transfer mandate signed or activating the auto-debit feature, especially targeting the vulnerable families.

Let's take a look at what the advisory tells parents to do:

* Some Ed-tech firms offer a free-premium business model where a lot of their services seem to be free initially. However, to gain access to in-depth learning, students need to opt ​​for paid subscription. Activating auto-debit will help Ed-tech companies deduct fees without prior notice for services you do not even need. So do not allow it.

* Do conduct a detailed background check of the Ed-tech firm you wish to subscribe to. Read their terms and conditions before giving the go-ahead to accept their learning software/device as your IP address and/or personal data may be tracked.

* Do verify the content quality promised by the Ed-tech firm and ensure that is in congruence with the syllabus and scope of the study. The content should also be easily comprehensible by your child. Always ask for a tax invoice statement when buying educational devices pre-loaded with contents or for app purchase or Pendrive learning.



* Do clear all your doubts related to payments and educational content before investing your money in any Ed-tech company.

* Do activate parental controls and other safety features on the device or inside the app or browser. It may help limit access to certain content and limit spending on app purchases. At the same time, educate your child about the features in education apps that are used to encourage more spending. Inform them about usual marketing strategies used by Ed-tech companies.

* Study student or parent reviews online about Ed-tech firms with regard to marketing gimmicks or any grievances. Parents can provide suggestions and reviews which may benefit others. Before filing a grievance, ensure that you have evidence in the form of recorded spam calls or forced signup for education packages without complete consent.

Now let's take a look at what the advisory tells parents to watch out for

* Do not blindly trust ads from the ed-tech firms or sign up for any loans that you may not be aware of. At the same time, do not fall for unverified 'success stories' tom-tomed by the Ed-tech companies.

* Do not install any mobile Ed-tech application without establishing its authenticity. Avoid credit/debit card registration for app membership. Set an upper limit on expenses per transaction. Also, do not permit purchases without parental consent. To avoid in-app purchases; OTP based payment methods can be adopted as per RBI guidelines.

* Do not share your bank account details and OTP number with any sales or marketing employees. Beware of cyber fraud. Avoid adding your data like email, contact numbers, card details, addresses etc online as the data can be sold or used later for scam attacks.

* Do not share any personal videos and photos. Be careful not to turn on the video feature or make video calls on unverified platforms. Keep your child's safety a top priority.

* Do not subscribe to unverified courses because of their false promises.

* Do not click on links from sources you're not familiar with, or open any attachments or pop-up screens.

