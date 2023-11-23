Bill Gates believes 3-day work week possible with artificial intelligence

In a recent talk on Trevor Noah's podcast, tech giant Bill Gates said he believes that technology could make a shorter work week, maybe just three days, where people won't have to work as hard.

In a recent talk on Trevor Noah's "What Now?" podcast, tech giant Bill Gates shared his thoughts on how artificial intelligence (AI) might change our jobs. According to Gates, technology may result in a workweek that is shorter—perhaps only three days—and require less effort from employees.

Gates believes that a wide range of occupations, including manufacturing and cooking, might be performed by machines in the future. According to him, this may result in a three-day workweek, which would allow for a more balanced and easygoing week for everyone. According to some corporate executives, technological advancements—particularly in artificial intelligence (AI)—may alter the way we typically operate.

"If you eventually get a society where you only have to work three days a week, that's probably OK," Gates stated.

Although Gates is optimistic about the beneficial improvements technology might bring about, he is equally mindful of potential issues with artificial intelligence. He discussed the necessity to use caution and ethics when employing AI in a recent blog post. Although Gates does not anticipate a massive change akin to the Industrial change, he does think AI will have an impact comparable to that of the introduction of personal computers.

It's interesting that Gates isn't the only one talking about a shorter work week. Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan, said he thinks the next generation of workers might only work 3.5 days a week because of AI. Dimon also pointed out how technology could help people live longer and be healthier. Some companies in the U.S. and other countries are already trying out a four-day work week, and they say it's making life better for their employees.

